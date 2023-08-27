How Corruption in Nigeria Ruined My Career –Crayon

Singer Charles Chibueze Chukwu professionally known as Crayon says “corruption in Nigeria” ruined his chances of becoming a footballer. In a recent interview, the artiste said he attempted to become a professional footballer. The singer said he could not continue his pursuit because “football in Nigeria is quite dicey”.

He recounted how he attended a screening at the n National Stadium in Surulere, only to have his dream thwarted by someone with “more money and connections”. Crayon said the incident contributed to the depression he suffered in 2015. He said: “I tried to become a professional footballer but it did not work out for me because football in Nigeria is quite dicey.

“There is a lot of corruption. I do not want to mention names because it might hurt some people. They are big names; top officials. “At a time, I went for one screening in Surulere. They picked me and they had to swindle me and pick someone else because the person had money and connections. “So, at that point, I became disappointed.

I went home depressed.” Crayon got signed to Mavin Records in 2019. Since the release of his eponymous debut EP, the singer has continued to make a name for himself in the music industry. Crayon also has several hit singles to his credit like ‘So Fine’, ‘Ijo Labalaba’, and ‘Tele’.