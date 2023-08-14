How corruption can better be tackled, by lawyers

Discordant tunes over call for merger of EFCC, ICPC

Some senior lawyers have expressed divergent views over a proposition by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Prince Lateef Fagbemi, that in order to make the fight against corruption more effective in the country, the two leading anti-graft agencies, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) should be merged together. Those in support of the proposition opined that such an arrangement will not only make the fight more effective, but will also reduce duplication of work and also cut cost.

However, those opposed to the proposition were of the views that the fight against corruption is much more than merging the two organizations. Answering questions during the screening session for ministerial nominees at the Senate, Fagbemi weighed in on Nigeria’s endemic corruption and offered many proposals on how the Federal Government can bring the anti-graft war back on track. One of his proposals was that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) be merged with its sister agency, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He suggested that the agencies should be “brought together” to perform separate functions of investigation and prosecution. “Truth be told, we fight corruption but at the same time, the way it is being fought in Nigeria leaves much to be desired. If I have my way, I’ll advise the president to unbundle, first of all, bring ICPC and EFCC together, unbundle them. “Investigation should not be handled by the same body that must be the supervisory authority within the same system. Prosecution is another body. It doesn’t augur well to ask the same authority to carry out investigation and prosecution. That is why we have problems.

“In corruption matters, you can take your time to prosecute but when you knock, it should be like the way an average American will react when the FBI knocks at your door, you will be surprised at what they have on you. “My advice would be that, in matters of law, the Attorney General of the Federation should be involved. DSS cannot be an island unto itself; EFCC cannot continue to behave as if there is no law. There is a law”, Fagbemi said.

Past call for merger

A perceived over-lapping of the operations of the two anti-graft agencies either rightly or wrongly is seen by many as the reason behind the calls for their merger. The issue of the merger re-echoed some years ago when a former Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), made the call at the ministerial screening before the Senate. Making the call, Adoke said: “Most of our anti-corruption agencies lack the capacity to do thorough investigations.

They lack capacity to collate evidences to sustain a charge and secure conviction in court and until we properly reform these agencies, we will continue to experience the problems we are experiencing today.

“More often than not, people are arrested before they are investigated, they are arrested even before there is evidence, they traumatised them and the people are dramatically tried on the pages of newspapers and at the end of the day, when they are unable to prove their case, they end up blaming the courts. “When we, the Ministry of Jusice try to guide these agencies, they complain of interference. It will be appropriate to merge these agencies together so that they can effectively fight corruption,” he said.

However, in a swift response, the then EFCC’s Chairman, Farida Waziri, rose in defence of the commission and dismissed the suggestion. For Mrs. Waziri, it was unnecessary to call for such merger because the roles of the two agencies are clearly defined in the Acts establishing them. Waziri said: “Our roles are clearly defined by the Acts; there has never been any conflicts or duplications as being alleged”.

EFCC, ICPC Acts

One may need to take a look at the Acts establishing the two agencies, especially as its concerns their functions and operations. According to the instrument setting up the ICPC, its duties are spelt out in Sections 6, 8 and 25.

That of EFCC are specifically listed in Sections 6 and 7 of the Act. Sections 6-7 of the EFCC Act stipulates that the anti-graft agency shall “(b) Investigate all financial crimes including advance fee fraud, money laundering, counterfeiting, illegal charge transfers, futures market fraud, fraudulent encashment of negotiable instruments, computer credit card fraud, contract scam, etc.; “(d) Engage in co-ordination and enforcement of all economic and financial crimes laws and enforcement functions conferred on any other person or authority; the adoption of measures to identify, trace, freeze, confiscate or seize proceeds derived from terrorist activities, economic and financial crimes related offences or the properties the value of which corresponds to such proceeds; (e) the adoption of measures to eradicate the commission of economic and financial crimes; (f) the adoption of measures which includes coordinated preventive and regulatory actions, introduction and maintenance of investigative and control techniques on the prevention of economic and financial related crimes; (g) the facilitation of rapid exchange of scientific and technical information and the conduct of joint operations geared towards the eradication of economic and financial crimes; (h) the examination and investigation of all reported cases of economic and financial crimes with a view to identifying individuals, corporate bodies or groups involved; (i) the determination of the extent of financial loss and such other losses by government, private individuals or organizations; G) collaborating with government bodies both within and outside Nigeria carrying on functions wholly or in part analogous with those of the Commission concerning: (i) the identification, determination, of the whereabouts and activities of persons suspected of being involved in economic and financial crimes, (ii) the movement of proceeds or properties derived from the commission of economic and financial and other related crimes; (iv) the establishment and maintenance of a system for monitoring international economic and financial crimes in order to identify suspicious transactions and persons involved, (v) maintaining data, statistics, records and reports on person, organizations, proceeds, properties, documents or other items or assets involved in economic and financial crimes; (vi) undertaking research and similar works with a view to determining the manifestation, extent, magnitude, and effects of economic and financial crimes and advising government ‘on appropriate intervention measures for combating the crimes. (k} Clearing with connected with the extradition, deportation and mutual legal or other assistance between Nigeria and any other country involving Economic and Financial Crimes; (f) Any other law or regulations relating to economic and financial crimes, including the Criminal code of penal code.

However, Section 6 of the ICPC Act provides thus: It shall be the duty of the Commission to act; (a) where reasonable grounds exist for suspecting that any person has conspired to commit or has attempted to commit or has committed an offense under this Act or any other law prohibiting corruption, to receive and investigate any report of the conspiracy to commit, attempt to commit or the commission of such offense and, in appropriate cases, to prosecute the offenders; (b) to examine the practices, systems and procedures of public bodies and where, in the opinion of the Commission, such practices, systems or procedures aid or facilitate fraud or corruption, to direct and supervise a review of them; (c)to instruct, advise and assist any officer, agency or parastatals on ways by which fraud or corruption may be eliminated or minimised by such officer, agency or parastatals; (d) to advise heads of public bodies of any changes in practices, systems or procedures compatible with the effective discharge of the duties of the public bodies as the Commission thinks fit to reduce the likelihood or incidence of bribery, corruption, and related offences; (f) to enlist and foster public support in combating corruption.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, some senior lawyers have been speaking on Fagbemi’s proposition, expressing divergent views. The lawyers bared their minds at the weekend in different telephone chats with New Telegraph Law. In his submissions, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), threw his weight behind Fagbemi’s proposal. The silk noted that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lacked the constitutional power to probe certain aspect of financial crimes, especially as it relates to state qaccounts. Agbakoba was critical of the antigraft agency’s investigation into the finances of states, saying it is the responsibility of the ICPC. “I would even go further than Lateef Fagbemi to suggest that apart from merging the ICPC and EFCC, three critical functions of investigation, prosecution and assets recovery must be separated to maximise efficiency”, he said. Speaking in the same vein, a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), said the two anti-graft agencies should be merged for a more effective fight against corruption in Nigeria. Speaking on a TV programme, Aondoakaa said: “The two agencies have overlapping functions which often led to misunderstanding, as one agency could be doing the job of the other at times, and it was better for them to be streamlined for them to work together harmoniously. “If you go to the issue of measure of the agencies, there seems to be serious overlaps in the functions of ICPC and EFCC and we felt there was need to streamline them so they can function harmoniously. Most of the offences sometimes fall within the category of ICPC that they are taking to EFCC. And when you prosecute and you get to a certain stage in court, you say no, this is not a money laundering matter. “So, these are the things that I think are agitating his mind. It actually agitated me.

I have felt the need to streamline the functions so that there will be no overlaps, and if we discover that the one single agency will carry out the functions more efficiently, so be it. “What he said is essentially what I went through during President Yar’Adua. When I came in, I came in from private practice just like he came in. And looking at the constitution, we felt that people’s liberty is very important, and the constitution only gives windows in which those rights can be taken away, especially when it comes to prosecution and arrest, the constitution is very explicit that you arrest and charge somebody to court within 24 hours or at maximum, 48 hours.

“So, we felt that, if that, my understanding, which I am happy and lucky that somebody of his statute is corroborating, is that investigation should be done, and by the time you are preparing to arrest, you should be ready to charge that person to court. It was my thinking, and then his thinking now, that investigation should be done, Investigation should not necessarily entail arrest. You can carry out your investigation, by the time you are already set. But, it may look somehow to arrest somebody, detain him for a long time, that you are carrying out the investigation. That will certainly be a violation of the constitution and that’s what he’s saying”.

However, expressing divergent views on the issue, a silk and EFCC’s prosecutor, Wahab Shittu, noted that strengthening the two agencies will be a whole lot better than a merger. “I agree completely with his view on the need to strengthen the quality of our investigation process to deliver quality outcomes. I also endorse his view that emphasis should shift to investigation-led arrest rather than arrest-led investigation. “This is the norm in advanced democracies around the world. It does not make sense in making arrests before fishing for evidence.

“This lofty suggestion may create practical problems of implementations. The two anti-graft bodies are regulated by separate legislation. The merger cannot take place without tinkering with existing legislation. This will mean introducing an Executive Bill to the legislature and will appear a very tedious process of actualisation. “I will rather advise the strengthening of the two bodies in terms of funding, technical competence, capacity, professionalism and integrity to focus on the rule of law in their operations. “I will also advise constant synergy between these bodies and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in terms of working together and not at cross purposes to deliver on the anti-corruption agenda of the administration”, Shittu said. Corroborating Shittu’s views, Bright Enado, noted that, “It is not the separation or merger that is the problem in the fight against corruption in Nigeria. “Whether the agencies that are saddled with the responsibility of fighting against corruption are separated or merged, doesn’t matter.

“The biggest problems in this regards, are that we as a people, we are too greedy for gain. Everyone wants to gain, our mind set is the primary factor to check. “I think we all need orientation to turn from the me-first syndrome of acquiring wealth without thinking of even the good health to enjoy these ill-gotten money. “I have seen that every leader is concern about himself, immediate family and friends. No one want to do anything for posterity’s sake. Those appointed to head or employed in these anti-corruption agencies are there with the mind set of where you work is where you eat.

“Nigeria system is so corrupt to the extent that no matter the laudable system to see to the smooth running of things, it will in no time be corrupt, because corruption is endemically embedded in our blood”. On the way forward, Enado said: “The system should be patterned in a way that rewarding office holders upon retirement should not be compromised.

“The system should have checks and balances of any office holder no matter how reverred any office holder may be. Religion should be distanced from governance. “The ground norm that oil the wheel of progress of the system should held sacrosanct without manipulations. Ethnicity and tribalism should not be encouraged. There should be equal right and justice. “It is not the merging or separation that matter, but the will power to do the right thing that matter. It is not the agencies fighting corruption that matters, but we the people”.

In his views, a former Special Prosecutor, Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Properties, Tosin Ojaomo, said: “The opinion of learned silk Lateef Fagbemi is most appreciated most especially in relation to ensuring that our security agencies act in accordance with the rule of law, but on the issue of merging the anti-graft agencies like EFCC and ICPC together, it is not the solution.

“What we need are institutions that are independent of interference, it is on record that the EFCC being one of the youngest of the anti-graft agencies has got more criminal suspects convicted than any other in Nigeria.

“What we need is to strengthen our anti-graft agencies and not merging them, we even need more, for example, the Code of Conduct Tribunal has not lived up to its expectations in terms of anti-graft war in Nigeria. Remove politics from anti-graft war in Nigeria today and see how the menace of corruption will be defeated.

“I still don’t understand why Abdulrasheed Bawa the substantive Chairman of EFCC is still in custody of the DSS, it is clearly manifest that fighting corruption in Nigeria is like trying to move Zuma Rock uanbroken from Abuja to Lagos State”.