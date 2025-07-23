How Conserving Bats Helps In Curbing Malaria, Regrow Forests –Expert

On Thursday, April 17, Nigeria joined the rest of the world in celebrating the 2025 International Bat Appreciation Day, raising awareness about the ecological importance of bats and fostering appreciation for these often-misunderstood mammals.

A bat expert and Ph.D. researcher based in the United States, Dr. Bennett Obitte, said Nigeria could significantly reduce its malaria burden, save millions of naira in healthcare costs, and support ecosystem regeneration by prioritising the conservation of the only mammals capable of true and sustained flight. Speaking during a virtual media roundtable to commemorate the day, Dr. Obitte emphasised the critical role bats play in controlling mosquitoes—vectors of malaria—and other disease-spreading pests.

“Mosquitoes are a major problem in Nigeria. The reason we’re not completely overwhelmed may be due to bats. Bats feed on mosquitoes and other harmful vectors, contributing immensely to disease control.” Dr. Obitte noted that bats are among the most economically beneficial animals, offering vital ecosystem services such as pest control, pollination, and seed dispersal.

Ecosystem services

He said: “I would say a lot and number one is, bats are perhaps the most efficient seed dispersers, like I would say planters of trees. I typically ask people, how do you imagine all these big trees just started growing in these very precarious places in the forest? So the reason why bats are very efficient in tree planting is because the fruit bats, the group of bats we call the fruit bats, feed on fruits.

And sometimes when they just pick these fruits, they don’t hang out around the trees to eat them. “So, they pick the fruits and then they keep flying. And some of them fly hundreds of kilometres in just one night. So, and while they are flying, they keep sucking on the fruits to just take the juice.

And once they are done, they drop it wherever they are. And this is sometimes the middle of the forest, all kinds of places. And when they eat the fruits that have very tiny seeds, sometimes they swallow both the seeds and the fruit itself. “They do something we call pooping on the wings. So they don’t have to stop to poop. They don’t go somewhere to hang out to poop. They fly wherever it comes, they just poop right there. And that’s a very huge ecosystem service they offer us, the disposal of very important plants.

Now, another one is pollination. If you know the shea tree, if you know dawa-dawa and some other very important plants, you should be thanking bats for those because bats are the major pollinators of those plants. “And some of these plants, their flowers that open at night. And some plants, it’s just once. If they open at night and don’t get pollinated, that’s it. So if they typically are not visited by bats that is it.

No fruiting for that year. So, bats help in pollinating very important plants across Nigeria, actually across the world. Then the other one is that they are suppressors of pests for farmers. So, insectivorous bats feed on insects. So, they go out at night, and their food is just insects.

“For farmers, even though we’ve not been able to quantify what that means in Nigeria, but in places where enough research has been done in places like the US and Europe, bats save farmers several millions of dollars every year just from avoided cost of insecticides because in fact, a lot of people just build bat houses around their farms so that they don’t need to have insecticides because one bat can eat up to 1,000 insects per night and some eat as many insects as their body weight in just one night.

And that’s huge. These are pests, worms that typically just will dissipate to your crops. “And of course, the mosquito is a big problem for us in Nigeria. And part of the reason why they are not overwhelming us as much is probably because of bats. Bats feed on mosquitoes and other kinds of harmful vectors of diseases. So these are some of the very unique ways bats contribute to not just the forest, but to us and the general environment.”

Threats

Despite their ecological importance, bats in Nigeria face widespread threats including habitat loss, hunting, and use in traditional medicine. Obitte revealed that Nigeria is home to around 100 bat species, many of which are now endangered. He condemned Incidents like the mass killing of 4,000 bats in a single hunting expedition in Cross River State, describing it as a major conservation setback.

“The main threats are habitat destruction due to logging, agriculture, and construction. We are essentially bulldozing their homes,” he warned. While hunting for food affects primarily larger fruit bats, cave-dwelling bats are also being targeted, threatening entire colonies.

“Yes, they are facing lots of problems. We have some endangered species. One is the one species we call Hipposideros cartus. It lives in caves. And, of course, you know caves are limited. And because of habitat loss, logging and all kinds of things that reduce the forest because these bats are forest dependent.

“They are now endangered in Nigeria, Cameroon, and Equatorial Guinea, because these are the only countries where they are caught. So, yes, bats are facing extinction not just in Nigeria, but across Africa and the world. “People are hunting them, but this is not just the reason why they are facing extinction.

The most important reason why they are endangered in Nigeria is habitat loss and habitat degradation. Lots of bats depend on the forest, and we have just lost many acres of our forests across Nigeria. “It’s just like bulldozing people’s houses, and they don’t have to become homeless. And you’re also taking away their food because some of them depend on fruits and flowers, while others depend on insects. So when you’re cutting down the forest, you’re also affecting their food. “So, in terms of hunting, hunting is also a major problem for them, but the hunting only affects a group of bats, which, well, it affects all bats that live in caves and everywhere, but mostly for the bigger bats, we call the fruit bats. “They are bigger, and people hunt them mostly for food, especially in Southern Nigeria.

But there are also a few places where people use bats as materials for traditional medicine, but that’s not a huge problem. The major problem is hunting for food. “In Cross River State, there are places where we have reported hunters capturing up to 4,000 bats in just one hunting effort. So, this is a huge problem for them. Imagine a cave that hosts 15,000 bats, and every time you go, you catch 500 to 1,000 bats; it will only be a matter of time before it’s either you completely extirpate them or they move away from there. So yes, hunting them for food is a huge problem.”

Call for action

Obitte called for stricter enforcement of Nigeria’s wildlife protection laws, especially those governing forests and endangered species. He emphasised the need to protect natural ecosystems and designated conservation areas. “There are sufficient policies in place, but enforcement is lacking. Protected areas like national parks must be truly offlimits to hunting and logging,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of changing negative cultural perceptions that associate bats with witchcraft or bad omens. “I have handled thousands of bats across continents—none were possessed,” he joked, countering common myths.

Since 2012, Obitte has led awareness and research initiatives through the Small Mammals Conservation Organisation. His team supports student research and community engagement in states like Cross River and Edo to deepen understanding and protection of bats. “We’re building local capacity and supporting the next generation of bat scientists in Nigeria and West Africa,” he said. However, he lamented limited funding, low public awareness, and insufficient ecological data as key obstacles to conservation progress.

Media’s role

The virtual roundtable was convened by Festus Iyorah, Nigeria Representative of Wild Africa, who emphasised the role of journalists in shaping public understanding of the problem. “The media is essential in bridging the gap between science and society,” Iyorah said. “Bats are vital to Nigeria’s ecosystem, yet they remain misunder- stood and threatened.” He highlighted Nigeria’s rich bat biodiversity—over 90 species—and called for more storytelling and advocacy to protect these ecologically vital creatures. “Bats are essential for our forests, our farms, and our health. It’s time we saw them as allies, not enemies,” he concluded.