How Community Collaboration Earned Emerald Forest Key Biodiversity Area Recognition

ANAYO EZUGWU writes on his trip to Emerald Forest Reserve owned by Abayomi Farm Estate and how collaboration with Ikoyi Community in Osun State earned the eco-tourism project a global recognition as Key Biodiversity Area in Nigeria

Background

The ancient town of Ikoyi in Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State is known for its festival, tradition and warrior aristocracy in Southwest Nigeria.

But it has now been recognised in the global map as one of the towns hosting a designated Key Biodiversity Area (KBA) in the country.

The recognition of Emerald Forest Reserve (EFR) owned and managed by the Abayomi Farm Estate (AFE) as a KBA means that the efforts of the trio of Prof Akin Abayomi, Dr Ekundayo Abayomi and Dr Modupe Ladipo, are beginning to pay off.

Since 2002, the siblings born to a Nigerian father and German mother have worked to save a 350-acre indigenous forest—creating a haven for birds, wildlife, forestry students, and threatened species rescued from the bushmeat markets across southwest.

The reserve is dissected by two seasonal streams, the Aworin and Akinrin rivers, which flow into the River Osun on the boundary of the site. These river bodies support a range of biodiversity, particularly plants, mammals, reptiles and amphibians.

Key Biodiversity Areas

Key Biodiversity Areas are like the Earth’s special bank for animals and plants that are rare, in trouble, or only found in specific locations. Scientists look for places that are extremely important for nature—places where many different animals live, where endangered species reside, or where the environment plays a significant role in protecting life.

According to KBA official site, Emerald Forest Reserve was granted this KBA because; “Results from biodiversity monitoring at this privately owned reserve show that the endemic and endangered Ibadan Malimbe is present at the site with evidence of successful reproduction.

‘‘The presence of the endangered and endemic trigger species (Ibadan malimbe) has spurred the nomination of the site as a Key Biodiversity Area.”

Therefore, Emerald is regarded as Nature’s lifeline because it holds critical pockets of biodiversity for rare species, such as the Ibadan malimbe, and essential ecosystems.

KBAs are awarded by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the world’s largest environmental network — a unique union of governments, civil society organizations, and scientists that collaborates with the UN system on ecological and sustainable development issues. They also hold a UN Observer Status.

Properties of the enclave

The river is bordered by gallery forests that serve as an important habitat corridor and adjacent to the forest are patches of rocky outcrops and farmlands. They management also engage in reforestation efforts to replace non-native trees with native species such as Albizia zygia, Antiaris toxicaria, Ceiba pentandra, Cola gigantea and Triplochiton scleroxylon.

In the buffer zone, crops like Elaeis guineensis, Citrus sinensis and Ananas comosus are cultivated. The newly acknowledged global KBA enclave is home among others, for birds and other important biodiversity elements such as primates (Cercopithecus mona), reptiles (Python regius) and plants (Pterygota macrocarpa, Sterculia oblonga, Lophira alata, Afzelia africana, and Nauclea diderrichii).

… checkmating illegal logging, poaching

With limited funds, they have stopped illegal logging and poaching, teamed up with community vigilantes, and built trust using local, homegrown methods.

Animals like pangolins, an endangered species and the most trafficked mammal on earth, have been rescued, rehabilitated, and released into forest reserves for their scales and meat. By protecting the forest, these animals, often rescued from the bushmeat trade, have found the forest to be a sanctuary.

As a build-up to this success, Emerald Reserve has begun working on a pangolin rescue centre to tackle the illegal wildlife trade, and plans are underway to establish a seed and genetic bank to preserve Nigeria’s plant and animal DNA for scientific research and restoration.

Recognition as a KBA, discovery of Ibadan Malimbe

One of the attributes that earned the Reserve the KBA recognition is the discovery of Ibadan Malimbe. The bird is among the endangered species and only exists in the Emerald Forest Reserve.

Explaining how the bird was discovered, a Co-director of the Reserve, Dr Modupe Ladipo, said people from the Ornithology Department in Jos and IITA Forest Centre, were coming every three months to monitor bird population in the forest and for three years they did that every three months. Ladipo said it was during the monitoring that they found that Ibadan Malimbe was in the forest.

“They even had the nests and they were breeding and they were able to record. So, they recorded the sound which hadn’t been recorded ever before. And they saw the nests and other birds that also come migrating from Europe to Africa. ‘‘They had the inventory of the birds at different seasons.

And that study that was sponsored by Leventis Group showed the world and wildlife and other organizations that this place is important. It has a lot of animal and bird population that others don’t have. ‘‘The past five years, they spent three years here before the sponsorship was over.

So that Ibadan Malimbe is only in this area in the world. It’s unique because it has been dying out because the ecosystems have disappeared and it’s been recorded as an endangered species. “It’s not a seasonal bird. It’s indigenous to the southwest. It doesn’t come and go.

But because the habitat was being deforested, it was dying out. They were not breeding. So, the researchers said they were going to look for it. And they were so excited that they saw them here. Even the professor from Jos came. He was so excited when he saw the bird.

“The reason is because it’s internationally recognized as an endangered species. If you start to see it, it’s good news. The thing that you thought was dead, like the dinosaurs. If you see a dinosaur now, the whole world will come here to take photos of it because it’s supposed not to exist again.

If you start to see it, then it’s good news that nature is recovering.’’ She further revealed; “We are already certified in the past two years. But we haven’t done the ceremony. Because of financial reasons and our staff are unstable. We’ve now fixed it for January 22, 2026. It’s a one-day event. All the stakeholders will be here, the Nigerian Conservation Fund, IITA, and the KBA organization themselves and the community.”

Collaboration with community

To achieve this success, the managers of the Reserve involved the host community in managing and protecting the forest against illegal poaching and logging. Prof Abayomi, who is Co-director of the Reserve, said in the last 20 years, hunting and poaching have stopped in the forest and repentant hunters converted into protectors of these space. He said it was a real battle of life and death for them to stop hunting and poaching.

The pragmatic, community-first approach, which Emerald used to gain the trust of community members, involved repairing collapsed bridges destroyed by timber trucks and restoring community roads to improve access to farming and enhance livelihoods. That goodwill laid the foundation for community acceptance and cooperation in forest protection.

Hence, there has been no logging or hunting for almost 10 years. This also serves as a global model for conservation to thrive, particularly for parks and conservancies within and outside Nigeria that struggle to gain the trust of host communities.

Abayomi said: “There were hundreds of challenges. What you see now was a real battle of life and death. For us to keep this place like this was a war. When we first came here, the loggers used to come in. At the beginning, 20 years ago, in the night, they would come in, take four or five trees. People obviously didn’t understand.

‘They said what are you protecting? What are you doing? Are you mad? And of course, they tried to infiltrate and tried to repel. And they came with weapons. Some of them can be violent. So, it was a matter of force against force. And how did we achieve that? That’s a long story.

“We would see them and arrest them, but by the time they fell a tree, you can’t stand the tree back up. And you go in the forest and you see this tree as big as this line on the floor and it’s been there for 150 years. And the pain you feel is not measured but thank God, because of the community, all that has stopped.

I think we’ve reached a stage of recognition. Where people now recognize, wow, this is serious. “Because you’re coming into the village and you don’t see anything, and all of a sudden you come in here. Okay, so is this how everywhere used to be? So, that’s the recognition. But the next stage will be a stage of sustainability.

How do we sustain a model like this for other people to replicate? And once we can achieve a model of sustainability, then people can take it and replicate it. I guess we’re at the recognition stage.”

Abayomi, who is the Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, said apart from birds and other wildlife presence in the forest, a lot of plants and trees that have gone into extinction in the country are now present in the forest. He said most of these trees in the forest can’t be found anymore.

According to him, trees like Mahogany, Ironwood, Iroko, Sapele, Afara, Ibeche, and Araba, they’re all gone. “Unless you go somewhere like Cross River State in their border with Cameroon, but around here we can’t find anything anymore.”

Olukoyi of Ikoyi land pledged commitment to project

Olukoyi of Ikoyi land, Oba Taofeek Akeande Iyiola, pledged the community’s continued support in the preservation of the Reserve. “I must promise that we are committed towards the success of this forest. Whenever and anytime, I promise to be there again to preserve the forest to what it used to be.

And I must congratulate the entire people of Ikoyi. Not just for being Omo-Ikoyi, but for being loyal allies, for being peaceful. “Before the takeover of our culture, we know that the obas are the custodians of the land, culture and everything, and whatever the king says, stands in his community.

And that’s why I said earlier that I’m glad to be ruling over the law-abiding people of Ikoyi. ‘‘We all know that this place is a private reserve for these purposes and we pass the message across to all the people of Ikoyi and our visitors that the forest reserve is the place of no-go area in terms of cutting down the trees or trespassing.

“And since I’ve been here, I don’t think anybody from the forest or anyone behind me has reported any incidents of people who disobey that law. Our law will be to teach that no one should cut down that tree there. We want to preserve nature. We want what we can call forest, I mean natural forest.

… commended, appreciated the Abayomis

The traditional ruler acknowledged and commended the Abayomis for their love and commitment to the project, saying; ‘‘This one that Abayomi family has here, I prepared myself and I was there for the whole day and like I said, I truly appreciate what you doing there.

And I can tell you that no one in my community dare to defile our order by going there to do otherwise. I can assure you, no one will do that.

“We have a standard law and our people know our standard that in Ikoyi we don’t trespass. Even the neighbouring communities know what we are doing. Like I said, we are committed towards the rules of the forest. And I can assure you, when it comes to farming, our people know where to farm and we have allocated thousands of hectares of land to them for them to farm, which they are farming now.

‘‘And many of them have already harvested their crops. So, no one will come from the neighbouring community or from Ikoyi to go and stop whatever they are doing. I can assure you that.”

Engagement of loggers, hunters

Speaking on engagement of loggers and hunters, Dr Abayomi said the management of the Reserve has continued to collaborate with the loggers and hunters by giving them skills and other trades. She said: “We have devoted time and resources teaching those illegal loggers and hunters another trade so that they have an alternative livelihood.

So, you’ve seen the Adere that we make and this furniture are made here from our trees and we got honey. “We’re doing a course on beekeeping, so we teach them how to keep bees, snails, fish, chickens and farming within the forest, what we call agroforestry.

So, you don’t need to clear the land and then put fertilizer, put a pesticide. If you’ve got this forest, it’s a canopy, the plantain likes to grow with other trees and yams and cassava, and vegetables, this is how it used to be until they came and brought their modern farming and a bulldozer and devastate the land and then the soil.

If the soil doesn’t have these leaves falling down and replenishing it, all you’re doing is putting chemical fertilizer, your soil will spoil.

“In about 10 years that soil is useless and to get it back to its original, it takes years, just like the trees and to grow these trees takes another 50 years. So that’s the third reason; to use the forest in our food security and then I think those are the main things and then to spread the gospel.

She spoke further on the agroforestry-based activities, revealing; “We have a nursery where we take the seedlings from the forest floor and keep them, so if anybody wants to start their own forest again that would be a secondary forest, this is a primary forest, but who knows, millions of years ago this may not have been a forest, they may have done the same thing, then realized their problem and let the trees grow again and I think human behaviour goes in cycles like that.

“We have to suffer before we say, ah that thing that our forefathers did made sense, let’s go back to that. So that’s basically what we’re trying to do. Income wise, we don’t have much income at all.

But it depends on what you what has value for you. You can collect all the naira you want; next year when they finish election you will see how it would devalue again.”

… Profitability of the Reserve

Ekundayo Abayomi, who is a retired Ggynaecologist and Co-director of Emerald Forest Reserve, said the family has spent their personal income, gratuity and pension to maintain the forest in the last 20 years. She said it is capital intensive to maintain the Reserve, adding that value is not in the income but on preservation of nature.

She said: “The value isn’t in the income, the value is in posterity, what you can hand over to the next generation because these trees, you can hardly see Iroko, Mahogany, Sapele, all those trees that Nigeria was famous for during the colonial era, then they’re gone now because the Chinese want them and the illegal loggers just come and remove them.

“We are trying to preserve this so that anybody who hasn’t seen an Iroko will see it today. You will see Iroko, you will see Mahogany, you will see Araba, you will see all these trees that are indigenous to Nigeria and so that’s the other reason for our existence here.

“The value is not there, the actual value is in your quality of life, but we have been brought up in an economic system from the West, this is not how our forefathers lived.

If they can take their palm oil, make their fruits, have enough to live on, share with another village, the other village will produce something else, share with you, what more do you want? There are people here in the villages who were born here, they have never left, they live in the same house, there’s no window and there’s no door.

“The Reserve also has an animal hospital for rescued animals, trying to reintroduce the animals that have been taken to the wet market, resuscitate them in the hospital and bring them back into the forest. It has already resuscitated pangolins, civets, other little animals, even a python.

“We are surrounded by farms here, so at the moment we haven’t had much interest, but that’s what we want to do, we want them to see that you can farm like this, instead of farming like clear the land and just grow cassava, monoculture, because the monoculture is not natural.

‘‘Every plant contributes to another plant, like this banana now, it contributes to cassava, the roots, do you know that the roots all communicate, all the roots, they talk to each other, they have their own communication.”

Economic Impact of KBA on the community

Olukoyi of Ikoyi land said the recent designation of the Reserve as a KBA has economic implications for the community. He said that his kingdom has many natural resources and other tourist attraction that visitors to the Reserve would be eager to explore.

“Many of you do not know how vest Ikoyi-Osun is; we share boundary with Oyo and Ogun states. And this community has many resources that you all know, not just the forest. We have all it takes to be a modern city, if we can all take advantage of what we have,’’ he disclosed. Like you know, we have the largest rock in the southwest.

‘‘It’s bigger than that of Olumo Rock. With a lot of areas that we can transform into a tourist centre and we also have over 70 mountains that can be used for agriculture,’’ he added.

The Olukoyi spoke also on other discoveries; “We’ve done a lot of research and we’ve discovered a lot of minerals in this community. I thank God for the blessings of these rich resources. Like you all know, I travel around and I’ve visited several forests. And I can tell you that I myself, with my people, we are happy to have AFR in our community.

We know what is happening over there. So, for us to have a place designated as KBA in our community is a rare privilege that we are not taking for granted and in terms of our cultural preservation, Ikoyi people are predominantly farmers. “And we know the value of trees.

So, we know the value of people protecting forest. This is adding to our economy and our heritage. We can both say that the only place you can see private-owned forest is Ikoyi.

That area, it’s a treasure to us. And we continue our mission to have this and expand it to many more as much as we can, be rest assured that the forest will continue to be here by God’s grace.’’

Open for partnerships

Prof Adayomi said it would be nice to have government recognition and the carbon-sinking community to come in and see how they can support the project.

“The important partnerships at the moment are with academic institutions, who want to study what is happening here and see its viability and see how this can be one of the solutions to this global deforestation that we’re seeing.

It would be nice to have government recognition. It would be nice for the carbon-sinking community to come in and see how they can support the project. We can expand this ecotourism potential.

“But we have to be careful that we don’t exceed the balance of human footprint and natural conservation because animals are very sensitive. If there’s too much noise, if there’s too much disturbance, it will discourage them. They will move further and further into the forest. And further and further, they will try and find somewhere else.

So, when we go around in the forest, we try to be very quiet. “We’re trying to show the animal world that we live with here that we didn’t come to disturb them.

Please accept our small footprint. But carry on your business in the forest. Just don’t mind us too much. We’ve always lived side by side, historically with nature but if you go to the villages, you don’t see the village people just cutting everything around them, because they know.

Historically, there were traditions that prevented excessive exploitation of the forest. So, there were certain forests you couldn’t go there, you couldn’t cut anything there.”

Endnote

With the Emerald Forest Reserve gaining international recognition as a KBA and the homegrown partnership with the community, the Reserve stands out with its unique approach of addressing the root issue and tackling it headon, gaining the trust of the host community and engaging them.

It is a model that the government should adopt to revive forest and reserves across the country for efficiency and profitability as well as checkmate the increasing insecurity in the land, with many of the forest and reserves being used as safe haven and holding bays by criminals and others who have continued to abuse and despoil these natural habitats.