•It’s important, achievable only if VCs are focused, says Ezeibe

•We have some but not research based, says Olukoju

•Nigeria lacks homegrown model, says ex-UI VC

•‘Professorial chairs now vacant, obsolete because funding has dried up’

Endowment funds are long term investments established by nonprofit organisations such as universities for purposes of funding research and awarding scholarships to students. Even though there is a universal practice in the academia, Nigerian higher institutions often shy away from this and as such deny themselves of its benefits, reports ISIOMA MADIKE

In Nigeria, university endowment funds are rare these days. But it has not always been so. In the past, universities’ establishments of endowments were imperative and a catalyst for their growth.

An endowment is a type of funding universities receive from individual donors or organisations, which are invested, with the return on investment used for the university’s core functions.

It could be used to obtain life-changing solutions through partnerships. It remains a powerful tool that can transform university financing, according to many, to solve the long-standing issues such as ASUU strike and infrastructure decay.

They can also be transformed to spark innovations, and achieve groundbreaking research. A Professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, Maduike Ezeibe, said every Nigerian university is in need of an endowment fund but doubts if there is any university in the country that has one at the moment.

To Ezeibe, the question is why Nigerian Vice Chancellors are not interested or are unable to establish endowment funds? Leadership, the professor said, means identifying the right direction to go and motivating people being led to move in that direction.

The leader, he added, should also be able to pick right assistants to achieve the targets he/ she has identified. He stated: “Any leader who is not able to identify good assistants and manage them to achieve set goals cannot be a trailblazer.

Before any professor becomes a Vice Chancellor, he/she must have been a Head of Department and/or Dean of a Faculty/College. “So, how he/she was able to identify directions to move people to achieve his/her set goals should be considered. If one of our current Vice Chancellors starts an endowment fund that is functional, others will copy, like every Nigerian university today has the Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies started by UNN, ‘to make Nigerian graduates job creators’.

“Let us look at how endowment funds operate. The principal (raised through donations and/or budgeted by the University) remains invested and intact perpetually, while income from its investment is used to fund research and for scholarships.

“The Funds are managed by a committee, separate from the University-management that sets it up. “Areas the fund management can invest in to make income include stocks, bonds, real estate and private equity. By private equity, the committee can invest in commercialisation of research outputs of staff and students based purely on possibilities of making profits, not based on who the researcher or student is or who he/she knows or where he/ she comes from.”

Another important thing our universities should start doing urgently too, the professor said, is the promotion of research results. “When a researcher announces wonderful re- search results, such results should be investigated and if proved to be as wonderful as claimed, there is a need for it to be promoted for global acceptance. “When countries announce (at times through their Head of Governments) ‘… scientists have discovered…’ What they are doing is to promote products of their research to the world.

They do so because they are interested in what has been invented that would benefit their country. “No matter how many times a researcher repeats results of his/her research and how convincing his/ her explanations of the breakthrough are, the results remain ‘claims by researchers’ which may be true or false.

“Every research-claim needs to be proved by a constituted authority and nobody wastes time to prove research results for another university/country.

“The world will continue saying ‘the claim by …to have invented…’ The university or country that would benefit from the research results should investigate them and if found to be true, run the promotion. Promotion of good research results is a serious business.

“The VC should push the invention to the government, industries and the world. “In addition, the body in charge of the university’s endowment should invest in commercialisation of proven research results.

“By promoting research results of its staff and students and investing in their commercialisation, the university would have the good will of many establishments so that they would be donating to its endowment funds. “That means more donations of investible funds and more investments in friendly establishments.

“With huge amounts coming from the investments and from donations, universities would fund more research in addition to helping poor students with scholarships while the research would yield more products/services to be commercialised.

“Endowment by Nigerian universities is important and achievable.” Another senior academic at the Uni- versity of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Prof. Edem Eniang, also decried what he de- scribed as the collapse of endowment cul- ture, politicised leadership appointments and a widening “town and gown” gap as key factors crippling Nigeria’s university system.

Eniang, who heads Wildlife, Ecology, and Conservation under the Department of Forestry and Wildlife at the institution, said Nigerian universities have lost the vibrant endowment structures that once sustained research, innovation and global competitiveness. While noting that the University of Uyo was not accessing any form of endowment fund, he nonetheless disclosed that many years past, Nigerian universi- ties could access such funds. According to him, many professorial chairs across the country were now vacant or obsolete because funding has dried up.

“In many countries, industry, indi- viduals and government agencies relate strongly with universities. They bring endowments and resources, and the universities give back through research output and real-time knowledge solutions.

“But in Nigeria today, from my 30 years in the system, we no longer have vibrant endowment funds. Even professorial chairs are no longer functional because endowments are not flowing.”

He lamented what he called a “huge lacuna” between the public and the universities, noting that outside of seeking admission for their children, many Nigerians including political leaders, have little meaningful engagement with institutions of higher learning.

“You see politicians during convocation collecting honorary degrees and walking away. After that, you don’t see them on campus again. They don’t even ask whether the universities awarding those degrees are truly worthy of the honour.”

The professor also criticised what he described as politically influenced ap- pointments of vice-chancellors and governing council members, arguing that such practices have widened the credibility gap in the system. “Most of those appointed to head universities are political appointees.

The process is often questionable. Universities sometimes fight for months over vice-chancellor appointments because of political undertones. That is part of the problem,” he said. Drawing comparisons with top global institutions such as Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and University of California, Los Angeles, Eniang said their financial strength largely comes from industry-driven endowments rather than government subventions alone.

“When you hear about Harvard or MIT, most of their funding comes from endowments by industry, companies and individuals. That is what drives research and development. Here, that gap has led to decline.” He linked poor funding to the mass exodus of Nigerian scholars abroad, popularly known as the “Japa syndrome,” saying many of those who left are now thriving in well-funded universities overseas.

“Many young scholars are leaving for Canada, the U.S. and Europe, working in top-notch universities where they enjoy endowment funds.

“Meanwhile, some professors here have never travelled out of the country throughout their careers because universities cannot fund conference participation,” he added. Eniang stressed that physical participation in international conferences fosters collaboration and attracts funding opportunities that virtual meetings cannot fully replicate.

“When you travel and meet industry experts that are where collaborations and endowments are born. No Nigerian scholar can personally afford sophisticated research equipment like telemetry devices without institutional endowment,” he stated.

Calling for urgent reform, Eniang urged the Federal and state governments, as well as private university proprietors, to make genuine investments in education.

“Unless the government brings out the champions embedded in our scholars by funding laboratories, fieldwork and research, we cannot see their true ability. This is not the era of manna from heaven. If we neglect education, which is the bedrock of society, we cannot expect development.”

He warned that until practical exposure, research grants and sustainable endowment structures were restored, Nigerian universities will continue to lag behind their global counterparts.

A credible source at the University of Abuja noted that since his appointment over a decade ago, he has never heard of the term endowment fund at the institution. “I have never heard of any endowment fund. If it were as important as you are making it sound, I sure would have heard of it but I haven’t,” the source added.

In his reaction, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI), Professor Olayinka Idowu, told one of our reporters that Nigeria lacks a homegrown model in respect to endowment funds. Idowu said that some universities in Nigeria have endowment funds but that one is not sure of how much impact they have made in influencing research and infrastructure upgrade in the parent institutions.

He said there is often an attempt to separate such Endowment Funds from the University. He said: “If the fundamental reason for setting up an endowment fund is to assist a university, treating the university as a bystander is never going to work.

“A university needs a consistent and reliable stream of funds for the execution of its core mandates as is the case with the IVY League Universities in the U.S. and the Russell Group Universities in the UK. “My take is that we have not yet devised a home grown Endowment Fund Model in the Nigerian University System. At any rate, all our universities were established in the last 78 years, which is very young in comparison to what obtains in many other jurisdictions.

For Professor Ayodeji Olukoju, former VC, Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Nigerian universities have endowment funds but not research based. “To the best of my knowledge, many universities, including private universities, have attracted financial and material endowments.

“The focus has been on bequests of physical assets, properties donated by wealthy persons, social and religious bodies. What they have not done is fund research.

“It shows the low priority accorded research by donors, who prefer tangible monuments named after them or their nominees. The government too has done its bit but it was ASUU that fought for TETFund, which has done its best to fund research. But that is a mere drop in the ocean.

“In any case, the distribution is skewed in favour of the sciences, which is not unexpected, but serious research is expensive and the results do not usually manifest immediately.

“To get research findings patented is not an easy task, and to convert patents to products is often more difficult still.

“Most scholars obtain their funds from foreign bodies through competitive individual or group grants. In addition, postdoctoral and senior fellowships support individual or collaborative research. “Joint projects are pursued through partnerships or research networks.

“Other scholars, especially in the Humanities, rely on personal funds, which can only support small-scale projects,” Olukoju said. The Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Prof. Mohammed Mele, also told one of our reporters that his university recently, during its 25th combined convocation and 50th Anniversary, relaunched its endowment fund where they realised over N5 billion donated in November last year. Mele said the endowment fund was designed to bridge the funding gap that university education faced in Nigeria.

“The fund was designed to support research, upgrade infrastructure, boost innovation, and provide scholarships to ensure the university’s long-term financial stability,” the VC said. The donations came from alumnus, philanthropist, government among others with the highest coming from a Maiduguri based business mogul, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of Borno State University, contributed N2 billion, while North-East Governors’ Support: Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State donated of N1.8 billion on behalf of the six governors of the North-Eastern states.

Additional contributions came from Chief Emeka Offor, who donated N250 million. Initiatives OPay also announced a 10-year ₦1.2 billion scholarship pro- gramme that includes UNIMAID as a beneficiary.

The ASR Africa Initiative had previously awarded a N1 billion grant to the University for Development Projects. In like manner, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delta (UNIDEL), Agbor, Prof. Stella Chiemeke, also confirmed receipt of endowment funds to the University from the state government to one of our reporters. She said that the funds were utilised for rapid institutional growth, peaceful learning environment, and positive im- pact on the host communities.

Speaking in the same vein, the Commissioner for Higher Education in the state, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, corroborated professor Chiemeke’s assertion, saying that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori Complex, which houses the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences, includes a 250-seater auditorium, lecture rooms, offices, a student resource centre and media facilities, was completed in 2025 as evidence of such funds.

Tonukari told our reporter that the Faculty of Environmental Sciences building, awarded in August 2021 and completed under the present administration, consists of two 250-seater auditoriums, four 80-capacity classrooms, studios, staff offices, a faculty library and a 150-capacity seminar room was also made possible via the endowment fund.

According to him, the Engineering Complex now comprises fully equipped workshops for metal works, carpentry, mechanics, foundry and welding, as well as a 200-capacity engineering studio. The central library, he also said, seats 426 students, while the main auditorium accommodates 500.

•Additional report from Olaolu Oladipo, Regina Otokpa (Abuja), Dominic Adewole (Asaba) and Ahmed Miringa (Maiduguri)