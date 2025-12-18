How Collaboration With Omah Lay Happened – Davido

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed the story behind his ‘With You’ collaboration with Omah Lay, shedding light on their initial interactions.

According to Davido in a video, the collaboration happened after he reached out to Omah Lay following a tweet where the latter expressed surprise at being featured on Davido’s livestream with Kai Cenat.

Omah Lay had previously revealed that he thought Davido “hated” him until the DMW boss played his song during the livestream.

Davido explained that he was surprised by Omah Lay’s assumption and decided to clear the air, leading to their collaboration on the song “With You.”

READ ALSO:

Omah Lay had previously revealed that he thought Davido “hated” him until the DMW boss played his song during the livestream.

Davido explained that he was surprised by Omah Lay’s assumption and decided to clear the air, leading to their collaboration on the song “With You.”

He said, “How Omah Lay and I got together was, Kai Cenat came to Nigeria, and I was driving him to the club, and then Omah Lay’s song came up, and he was like, ‘Who is this?’

“I responded, ‘Oh! This is Omah Lay, he is hot.’ And then the next day, Omah Lay tweeted like, ‘Wow! Davido gave me a shoutout on a livestream.

“I thought he hated me.’ And I Dmed him, ‘Why would you think I hate you? We’ve never met.’

“We eventually exchanged numbers, and we were going back and forth with music. We did about four songs, and he chose ‘With You’ as the one we would release,” he explained.