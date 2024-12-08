How Coaches Can Help Parents Address Socioeconomic Challenges Impacting Child Welfare (I)

Share

On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, while traveling to a village in Obafemi Owode Local Government in Ogun State, Nigeria, my colleagues and I had a non-palatable encounter with approximately 25 secondary school students in Shiwun, with a population of about 400,000. As we stopped to make a few purchases, these students approached us, pleading for a ride to their school in Ajura, located 17 kilometers away from Shiwun. It was 9am, when they should have been in class, but they were still waiting for transportation. Commercial buses rarely ply the route on a non-market day.

The Shiwun market day is observed every five days. This means relief only comes to them once a week. These students recounted that they will still need to trek up hills for about 15 minutes at the bus stop in Ajura town before they get to their school. We inquired why they would need to travel that long before they could access education; they replied that the only nearby secondary school in Owode, the same local government, was already at full capacity, forcing them to struggle to go to Ajura daily. Their plight was compounded by the fact that reaching the school could take until noon on some days, depending on transportation availability. This breaks my heart.

This experience highlights a critical issue facing many public secondary school students in Nigeria: inadequate access to education due to socioeconomic factors. The lack of nearby educational institutions and the burden of long travels reflect broader systemic challenges that impede child welfare in the country.

As socioeconomic conditions continue to deteriorate for many families, the role of parent coaches becomes increasingly vital. Parent coaches can provide essential support and guidance to families that are going through these challenges by helping them develop strategies and interventions to sensitize the Government and their relevant agencies at all levels respond positively in improving the children’s educational outcomes and overall well-being.

This article seeks to analyse the role of parent coaches in alleviating the socioeconomic factors affecting child welfare in Nigeria by exploring how targeted interventions can empower parents, also help governments and enhance children’s access to education and social amenities. My personal encounter with these students struggling through kilometres of roads to access their education from Shiwun to Ajura sets the stage for a deeper analysis of the issues at hand and I want to connect this personal experience with broader socioeconomic themes.

African children have long faced the brunt of poor socioeconomic conditions and inadequate social welfare systems and this has significantly impacted their educational attainment.

I have carried out my research and I can confidently write that nowhere in the world is the global learning crisis more severe than in Africa, where hypothetically, an estimated three out of five children are unable to read a simple text by the age of 10. What level of commitment do we expect from a student who would get to a school every day by 11: am and probably get home by 5: pm. While this problem is vividly understood, there remains a large knowledge gap in understanding how to effectively address it at a level that will herald in solutions within challenging contexts, including parents coaches and family life practitioners collaborating with governments at all levels with a view to resolve this so we all can reverse this trend. Ignoring this crisis means risking squandering the immense potential of Africa’s precious children.

Let us delve into the challenges. Reports from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) shows in 2019 that only about 75% of children in Africa completed primary school, and only about 50% completed lower secondary school. These figures aren’t part of out-of-School Children which approximately as at 2022, showed that 10.5 million Nigerian children of primary school age are out of school, despite free and compulsory primary education policies in some States.

Another major challenge is regional disparities. In the northeast and northwest of Nigeria, only about 47% of girls attend primary school. Additionally, 29% and 35% of children in these regions, respectively, are enrolled in Qur’anic education, which often excludes basic literacy and numeracy skills, leaving them officially out of school

Not forgetting the challenge of urban versus rural disparities which has always been the bane of poor academic performance among the students in the southern part of Nigeria with sub-demography of rural areas as we have in Shiwun. From records, urban schools generally outperform rural ones due to better access to educational resources; skilled teachers and social infrastructure. However, even in urban areas, students face challenges such as overcrowded classrooms and underfunded schools.

For space, there are many factors I would have loved to touch that are responsible for susceptibility of the Nigerian junior and secondary school students to the adverse socioeconomic challenges but I will stop here.

This piece will be concluded in the next publication where I will offer suggested interventions parent coaches can give to help both the government and parents alleviate socioeconomic factors affecting precious children in Nigeria.

