How Clash Over Land Led To Death Of 4 Traders At Owode Onirin Market

The once peaceful Owode Onirin Market in Lagos State has turned into a bloody conflict zone due to a long-standing land dispute. The violent clashes on August 27 resulted in the deaths of four traders in the market and injury to several others, including a Police Inspector, destruction of property such as vehicles and goods worth millions of naira in the market.

The market, established in 1979 has been subjected to a decade long ownership battle involving traders and the Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA). The situation escalated as suspected land grabbers brought violence into the market with guns, cutlasses, and bottle to attack, spreading fear and forcing traders to flee. The repeated attempts to enforce court rulings and resettlement plans have so far failed to resolve the conflict.

Genesis

The Chairman, Owode Motor Spare Parts, Mr. Abiodun Ahmed said on March 6, 2025, during the Ramadan Fasting period, some policemen from the Lagos State Taskforce, Rapid Response Squad, along with officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency and Kick Against Indiscipline officials stormed the Owode Onirin Market.

Immediately they entered the market they went straight to Agbajowo metal and scrap section and started demolishing buildings and shops and they also encroached into the Owode Onirin motor spare parts section and the Chairman was arrested and moved to Alagbon Police Station where he spent two days in the detention before he was released, after his release he was later taken to the Lagos State Police Command for further investigation.

Ahmed said when they were returning from the Lagos State Police Command, the former chairman of Agboyi Ketu, Dele Osinowo called them to come to his office that the issue has been resolved. He said: “when we got to Osinowo’s office he told us that he will help us to rebuild our shops and denied knowledge of the invasion by the Taskforce policemen and the demolition of the market.Since then the issue has lingered.Until new council chairman was elected.”

Petition

On August 26, five people went to the Assistant Inspector General of Police office at Zone 2, Command at Onikan, based on a petition written against us by two persons, one Akeem Ariori and one Olotu, both of them agents. “When myself and others got to Zone 2, the Investigating Police Officer in charge of our case took us to the AIG’s office upstairs, both representative of Agbajowo and motor spare parts section were in attendance and the AIG settled the matter for both parties amicably that fateful day.

“We were still at Zone 2, when I received phone calls that hoodlums have invaded our market and started attacking traders. That fateful day, fifty vehicles were destroyed due to the escalation of the crisis. “Since the crisis started we have embarked on two protests to the Lagos State House of Assembly and governor’s office to register our grievances to the authorities concerned, it was one Hon. Shabi who received our letter at the Assembly. We have done our best to prevent crisis from escalating in the market yet what they want is the taking over of the market.”

Four killed

On August 27, Ahmed said he was on his way to the market from his house when he heard that some hoodlums have again invaded the market and that four people have been shot by Policemen who were brought in from Nasarawa State police command.

AIG

“When I contacted the AIG Zone 2 and the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command both denied sending policemen to the market, before I knew what was happening the CP Lagos was already on ground in the market to maintain order.”

He said after the hoodlums and the police left Agbajowo session, they then came to motor spare parts section where they destroyed other vehicles and several other people who were returning also sustained varying degrees of injuries. “Since the crisis started I have lost three of my shops to the incident and I have not been to the police station before, it was because of the crisis that I was also detained in a cell because of the struggle for the market.

“I believe in God that we are going to overcome the problem and those who are after the market to take over, they want it taken over because of their section’s interest. Justice will definitely prevail.”

Victim

One of the victims of gunshot by the hoodlum, Abudlateef Owopoju, told our correspondent that it is God that saved him. Owopoju said he was in is shop on August 27, 2025, attending to customers when he was told that hoodlums had entered the market and they started shooting recklessly at the traders direction.

He said while the hoodlums were shooting none of the traders attacked them, it was when they saw three of their co- traders dead on the floor that they decided to confront the hoodlums. “We don’t have guns to fight them, what we used was just throwing stones at them.

The hoodlums ran away and surprisingly, another set of hoodlums came back again, but they were wearing masks to cover themselves, the mask was to protect themselves from being recognised. Thank God we were able to overpower them and chase them back. “It was in the process of the crisis that gunshot hit me on the thigh and came out from back of the thigh.

Immediately the gun hit me, everything became black for me. It was the third day that I found myself at the hospital where I was receiving treatment. It was at the hospital I knew the severity of the gunshot that hit me. Thank God I am still alive.

“Where I was standing several people were hit with stray bullets, some died at the hospital where they were rushed for medical attention. We want peace in the market. I want to commend our chairman, he has done a lot to save the market from those who want to take it by Force.”

Sale affected

A trader in the market, Mr Kunle Adebayo, said the clash has severely impacted the traders financially and economically. The violence had led to the destruction of property, including goods and vehicles estimated to be worth millions of naira, directly causing significant financial losses for many of the traders in the market.

He said during the clash, market activities were disrupted as traders fled the area for safety, causing a halt in sales and income generation as a result of customers who are afraid of coming into the market to patronise them. “The uncertainty and fear arising from the violent conflict have undermined traders’ confidence in the stability and security of their business environment.

The threat of further violence and forced eviction has placed us in a precarious economic situation, with many of us unable to rebuild their shops or resume regular trading activities fully due to the crisis. “The dispute also discouraged people from selling and buying goods in the market.

But the Lagos State Police Command has deployed some policemen to the market to prevent further breakdown of law and order. I want to appreciate the CP for that, because the deployment of the police have prevented crisis and stopped the hoodlums who walk around the market before now.”

Four policemen arrested

The immediate past Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement then said the command restored normalcy, peace, law and order to the affected area market. He said the disturbance in the market was as a result of the deadly clash between traders and land grabbers in the market.

Hundeyin said during the clash four policemen, who came with the land grabbers into the market were arrested on the order of the Commissioner of Police, and they were detained at the command headquarters for orderly room trial and for going on illegal duty at the market.

“The Commissioner of Police said the four policemen were brought in from outside Lagos State by the wanted suspected land grabber. During the clash, three persons sustained fatal injuries and a Police Inspector was seriously injured. The three fatally injured persons were confirmed dead when they were rushed to a hospital by the police, while the injured Police Inspector was in a critical and life-threatening condition at the hospital then.”