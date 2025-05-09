Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has recounted his wife, Chioma’s pivotal role during the creation of his chart-topping album, ‘5ive’.
The album debuted at number 2 on the World Albums chart, earning 7,000 equivalent album units in its first week.
In a recent interview, Davido credited Chioma for keeping him energized and motivated during the recording of his album ‘5ive’.
He stated, “Shoutout to Chioma, when I was recording the abulm, she was around and gave me the energy to work”,
Furthermore, the Grammy-nominated singer revealed that Chioma has a favorite song on the album, ’10 Kilo’, highlighting her unwavering support for Davido.
He added; “When I spoke with her two days ago, she’s shifting towards 10 kilo”,.
