Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has recounted his wife, Chioma’s pivotal role during the creation of his chart-topping album, ‘5ive’.

recalls that ‘5ive’ was released on April 18, 2025, which features 17 tracks with collaborations, including Grammy award-winning singers Victoria Monét and Chris Brown.

The album debuted at number 2 on the World Albums chart, earning 7,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

In a recent interview, Davido credited Chioma for keeping him energized and motivated during the recording of his album ‘5ive’.

He stated, “Shoutout to Chioma, when I was recording the abulm, she was around and gave me the energy to work”,

Furthermore, the Grammy-nominated singer revealed that Chioma has a favorite song on the album, ’10 Kilo’, highlighting her unwavering support for Davido.

He added; “When I spoke with her two days ago, she’s shifting towards 10 kilo”,.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJZ0qt6v0tL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link