How Chinese Community Impacted Nigeria In 2024 – Consulate General

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, has explained how the country has made significant strides in supporting Nigerian society through various initiatives.

Yuqing said in the education sector, the Chinese community embarked on the renovation of several schools and has awarded scholarships to students in both public and private schools.

She said: “Recently, we constructed the China-Nigeria Friendship School-ICT Center at Akodo Senior Secondary School, Lekki.

“The centre was built and equipped with 25 computers, a projector and a generating set to power the facility.

“This was made possible by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos in collaboration with the Lekki Free Zone Development Company.”

Yuqing, who emphasized the importance of education in fostering mutual understanding and development, said: “Our relationship is built on mutual respect and cultural exchange. We have supported classroom construction, school renovations, scholarships, and healthcare services.

“In all, the Chinese Community has given out 17,000 scholarships to students. In the health sector, the Consul General’s initiative, tagged ‘Renewed Hope, Rebirth from the Light’ charity programme, has become a symbol of compassion and international cooperation.

“The initiative provides medical assistance to underprivileged individuals, particularly focusing on those with critical cataracts.

“So, far, children between the ages of 9 months and 14 years, have received life-changing surgeries at various facilities across Lagos.

“The impact of these surgeries has been profound in the lives of children like Israel Olowokere, the Romiluyi twins, Ododololuwa Honour, Divine Taiwo and one-year-old Emmanuel David.

“These children once faced a future shrouded in darkness, but now have a chance to see the world in all its colours.

“With the plan to make it a nationwide project, the initiative moved to Edo State. The organisers, in collaboration with the state government, have assisted both adults and children to regain their sight.

“So far, overall 300 Cataract patients have fully regained their sights through surgeries, while over 60 patients are aided with medical glasses.

“The initiative didn’t stop at fighting cataracts; it also collaborated with the Cross River State government in the fight against malaria, donating anti-malaria drugs to the state.”

According to Yuqing, her vision for the programme extends beyond medical aid.

She envisions a future where the Renewed Hope, Rebirth from the Light initiative fosters stronger ties between China and Nigeria, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation.

As the ‘Renewed Hope, Rebirth from the Light’ charity program continues to grow, it stands as a testament to the power of compassion and the positive impact of international collaboration.

Through the dedication of Ms. Yuqing and the Chinese community in Lagos, many more lives will be touched, and many more futures will be brightened.

Cultural Exchange, the HuaXing Arts Troupe Nigeria, an arm of the Chinese Community, is a prominent cultural group that promotes Chinese and Nigerian cultural heritages through performances and educational activities.

The Troupe On-site School Activities, tagged ‘Nigeria and China Cultural Exchange: On-site School Activities programme’, has successfully travelled around different schools, making significant strides in cultural development.

The aim of this is to foster a deeper understanding between the two cultures.

Chairman of the HuaXing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni, who highlighted the significance of these activities, said: “Children are the future of all societies, celebrating the students promotes the China-Nigeria relationship and shows gratitude. Our Nigeria-China Cultural Exchange program has fostered deeper cultural understanding through school activities.”

The Chinese community has also been involved in philanthropy and social support to Nigerians.

Early this year, the Association of Chinese Women in Nigeria played a crucial role in social support and philanthropy, the association donated food items, home appliances, heavy-duty generators and cash to many orphanages in Nigeria.

The orphanages such as the Ijamido Children’s Home, Bethesda Home and School For the Blind have benefited from the gesture.

The Chinese Women have also advocated for gender equality while encouraging women to contribute positive energy to the development of society.

President of the Association of Chinese Women in Nigeria, Zhou Jun, said: “Women are half of the world, they are soft, yet resilient, gentle, yet strong.

“Their wisdom and sweat weave the colourful tapestry of this world, knowing fully well that women are the backbone of the society and their contributions are vital for the progress of both social and family life.”

Looking ahead to 2025, the Consulate General and the Chinese community have ambitious plans to expand their support in Nigeria.

These plans include increasing the number of scholarships, enhancing cultural exchange programs, and extending health initiatives to reach more communities.

