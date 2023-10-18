How Chijioke emerged winner of Quramo Writers’ Prize

The stage of the Ballroom of Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, venue for this year’s edition of the annual Quramo Festival of Words became a giant canvass of colours lit with breathtaking, inspiring performances on Friday and Sunday nights respectively as two writers emerged winners from two competitions from festival organisers. The contests were the flagship Quramo Writers’ Prize and Poetry Slam competition.

And as the festival curtains drew to a close on Sunday night, judges for the star competition of the festival – Quramo Writers’ Prize – read citations of the five shortlisted fiction manuscripts before the eventual winner, Chiziterem Chijioke, was announced. She won with her manuscript entitled ‘Dear Zini’.

The Quramo Writers’ Prize Jury made up of head judge, writer and publisher, Dr. Eghosa Imasuen, literary scholar, Mrs. Lechi Eke and journalist/writer, Mr. Anote Ajeluorou, described the winning story, ‘Dear Zini’, as “a poignant exploration of a young woman’s journey through life’s unexpected twists and turns. The manuscript skillfully employs the first-person point of view to immerse readers in Zimife’s world, capturing the nuances of her emotional rollercoaster with authenticity. The narrative’s originality shines through its portrayal of contemporary issues in Lagos, Nigeria, including unplanned pregnancy and the societal pressures that follow. The coherence of the story is maintained as it delves into the complexities of relationships, family dynamics, and the search for identity.

“Zimife’s character is a testament to the writer’s talent for creating relatable and multidimensional protagonists. Her struggles with depression and the desire for acceptance make her a compelling and sympathetic figure. The language employed effectively conveys the depth of her emotions, drawing readers into her inner turmoil. The dramatic intensity steadily builds as Zimife navigates her challenges, and her evolving relationships with Jereme, Belema, and Ned add depth to the narrative. The writing sample masterfully captures the emotional depth of the story, particularly in the scene where Zimife confides in Belema. The evocative descriptions of the setting and Belema’s character bring the scene to life.”

According to the Jury, “in summary, ‘Dear Zini’ offers a compelling narrative that explores themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery against the backdrop of contemporary Nigerian society. The manuscript’s originality, coherence, narrative strength, language, and dramatic intensity make it a deserving contender for the Quramo Writers’ Prize.”

Jury head, Imasuen, gave the jury’s assessment of the works it evaluated when he said, “Our journey began with great enthusiasm and anticipation as we embarked on the meticulous task of evaluating 20 manuscripts. These submissions, all meticulously anonymized to ensure impartiality, were carefully assessed based on the five key parameters we emphasised earlier: originality, literary quality, thematic depth, character development, and overall impact. The diverse voices and narratives that graced our judging table served as a testament to the vibrant literary landscape that our contemporary writers inhabit.

“After several weeks of rigorous assessment and scoring, we emerged with a shortlist of five exceptional manuscripts. These works not only demonstrated remarkable creativity but also captured the essence of storytelling in distinct and compelling ways. The shortlisted authors deserve commendation for their dedication and artistic vision. Subsequently, our dedicated panel of judges spent an additional two weeks engaging in spirited discussions, meticulously evaluating, and ranking these five outstanding works. It is with great pleasure that we announce that we have now arrived at a decision—a decision that reflects the essence of this literary prize and the standards it upholds.”

Truth Bakare’s ‘Summer Blooms’ came second while Mujahid Ameen Lilo’s ‘Landscape of Loss’ came third. The other two works that made it to the last five were Zainab Imam’s ‘The Lagos Love Story’ and Vera Sorochi David’s ‘Walking with Abba’. Chijoke, who just finished from Ajayi Crowder University, Oyo, was awarded the cash prize of N1m and a handsome publishing contract for her work, ‘Dear Zini.’

Chijoke, who was so excitement at winning the coveted writers’ prize, expressed her gratitude to the organisers of Quramo Festival of Words. Also, 20 male and female poets lit up the stage with poetic vibes at the Quramo Poetry Slam competition that was part of the festival as they outdid each other to clinch the N100,000 prize money on offer while second place went the way of Saheed Sunday, who gave a good poetic account of himself. He got N50,000 for his efforts by popular demand from the audience, as it was a winner-takes-all contest. After over two hours of slamming, Afolabi Olayinka-Bello, aka. Bespoke, finally got the nod of the audience that included writers, journalists and poetry enthusiasts such Jude Idada, Ajeluorou, Kenyan James Murua and the Convener of Quramo Festival of Words, Mrs. Gbemi Shasore and Festival Director, Lolade Alaka, among others. Olayinka-Bello’s poetry pieces that got him the slam prize included ‘The Protest’, ‘Lagos Palava’, ‘Parental Guidance’, ‘Redemption Computed’ and ‘The Price for Redemption’. Among the other contestants was fast-rising writer and performer, Achalugo Chioma Ilozumba, winner of Beeta Universal Arts Foundation’s playwright contest with her play, ‘Daughters of the East’.

Kenyan culture journalist and publisher of the literary blog, WritingAfrica, was excited at the exceptional performances of all the poets and admitted that Nigeria is indeed a powerhouse of African poetry. He noted that in his country perhaps only about seven poets would have shown up to perform, adding, “Nigeria is teeming with abundant poetry talents. This is incredible.”

On Sunday when the festival came to close, the audience that was also made up of students from Vivian Fowler College, Lagos, were treated to the star prize award – the Quramo Writers’ Prize in an atmosphere of palpable excitement.