How Celebrating With Children Broke 11 Years Of Childlessness For Journalist, Okali, In Abia

Perhaps the import of the prayers of the pupils and management of Our Lady of Mercy Nursery and Primary School, Mater Dei Catholic Church, Umuahia, last year, when they prayed God to grant the heart desires and wishes of Mr. Ifeanyi Okali and his wife, may yet not dawn on them.

The journey to what many may described as glorious and dramatic ending to the agonies and silent cries of couple who have been childless for over a decade, started last year when Okali, who is the Chief Executive Officer of ABN online TV, decided either by intuition or revelation, to celebrate his birthday with the pupils and management of the school.

But unlike the normal birthday parties where the celebrants are attired in colorful dresses, with cutting of cake, eating, drinking and merrymaking, Oka- li was decked in uniform of the school on the day. He used the occasion to announce scholarship for nine of the pupils, a pledge he has since redeemed.

Okali, popularly called Fakzy, like any married man had looked forward to having and raising his own children since he tied the nuptial knot with his heartthrob. However, after 11 years of marriage, this was a far cry and unrealizable dream for the couple. In the midst of the marital challenge, Okali was calm and unruffled.

In seeking to fulfill his desire, he did not go beyond the bound of his Christian faith but rather sought God’s intervention. During his birthday celebration in June 2022, with the pupils and management of the Catholic school, he requested their supplication and intercession for God’s intervention and mercies.

Nine months after, his wife was delivered of a baby girl at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Umuahia, last week Wednesday. It was a grateful and joyous Okali that returned to the same school last week to share the good news of the delivery of his bundle of joy, a baby-girl with the pupils and school management and to show his deep appreciation for their prayers and concerns for him and his wife, who has now become a mother.

Dressed in the complete school uniform, orange shirt and sky blue shorts, just as he did during the celebration of his birthday June last year, the Ohafia-born media professional, visited school to thank the management and pupils of the school as the altar upon which his supplication was answered.

Speaking during the visit, elated and joyous Okali said,”last year I felt an urge to celebrate my birthday with children, sit with them and play with them. That led to our lady of Mercy Nursery/primary School being selected. “There was a prayer by the pupils last year that motivated me and I think the prayer worked.

A child in this school (Honour Chimaobi Patrick) prayed, calling me uncle, daddy and today as a result of that prayer, I am now a daddy. Yesterday, the 10th of May 2023, my wife delivered a bouncing baby girl after 11 years of waiting.” Fakzy advised those waiting on God to, “be faithful, and believe in God that everything will be over”.

He further encouraged others to tap from his blessings and see it as an evidence of God’s unchanging grace. He on the day donated some items and an undisclosed amount of money to the school as a show of his appreciation to God and them. Not done yet, Okali gave Honour Chimaobi Patrick, the child prayer leader, who led the prayer session for him and the wife, on the day, cash gift.