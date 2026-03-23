How CCTV Footage Led Us To Arrest 3 Kidnappers, Rescue 3 Victims —Police

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested three suspected kidnappers and rescued three victims in connection with the kidnapping incident captured on a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera in Oda, in the Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abayomi Jimoh, said followed the circulation of CCTV footage on social media showing the abduction of a victim by suspected criminals in the Oda area of Akure.

Jimoh said upon receiving the footage, the Command immediately activated its intelligence team, leveraging digital surveillance analysis and coordinated field operations to identify and apprehend the suspects.

He said acting on credible intelligence and investigative leads derived from the footage, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad carried out targeted operations which led to the arrest of one of the suspects.

According to him, during interrogation, the suspect provided useful information that led to the subsequent arrest of two other accomplices believed to have played active roles in the incident and who were also captured in the CCTV footage.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects played various roles in the commission of the alleged kidnapping. The suspects, he said included Mohammed Koro ‘m’ aged 27 years, Muhammad Usman ‘m’ aged; 30yrs and Musa Alhaji ‘m’ aged; 23yrs.

The police spokesman said operational efforts have culminated in the successful rescue of three victims earlier kidnapped by the syndicate, including Tosin Adesida, Adeniran Adesuyi, and Adewunmi Adewusi Jimoh said the victims have been debriefed and taken to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

The suspects have made useful confessional statements, which are aiding ongoing efforts to ensure the arrest of other syndicate members. They will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.