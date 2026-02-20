How Carter Efe Advised Me To Start Smoking – Peller

Popular Nigerian TikToker and streamer, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has revealed that his colleague, Carter Efe, had once advised him to start smoking before going live, saying it makes him more active.

Peller made this revelation while soliciting his fans’ opinions on whether he should consider Efe’s advice.

READ ALSO:

Speaking during a livestream, Peller explained that Carter Efe claimed that smoking would make him more active and energetic during livestreams.

He said, “Carter Efe told me to start smoking so that I can get high energy. He told me he and his crew smoke before going on livestreams.”

In response, most of Peller’s fans advised him against it, warning about the addictive nature of smoking and its potential health risks.