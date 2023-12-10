How Car Sharing Divided Benue Assembly –Majority Leader, Tiseer

Hon. Saater Tiseer is the Majority Leader of the Benue State House of Assembly. He represents the Mbagwa State Constituency in the 10th Legislative House. He bares his mind in this interview on the alleged polarisation of the assembly, resulting in the suspension of four lawmakers, the plot to impeach the Speaker of the Assembly, the controversy surrounding the distribution of official cars to the lawmakers and the intractable crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, among others. CEPHAS IORHEMEN reports

The State Assembly, which you are the Majority Leader, has suspended four of its lawmakers. Can you tell us why such decision was taken?

Yes, it was at plenary that the decision to suspend four of our colleagues was taken. The members are: Douglas Akya (representing Makurdi South constituency); Solomon Gila (representing Gwer-West); Anthony (representing Okpokwu) and Cephas Dyako of the Labour Party (representing Konshisha Local Government Area). They were sus- pended and the reason is that they constituted a clog in the wheel of progress in the Assembly. When I said that, I mean that we were supposed to sit, the first meeting after the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) strike, which was resolved and we had to reconvene for business.

Normally, when we come, we sit in what is called executive session to try to itemize and discuss the things we have to discuss that day and then, if we have issues that are involving members, may be, if we have issues that are contentious, we resolve them before we take to the floor and this is to avoid unnecessary argument to allow us move on smoothly to do the business of law making. So, that morning, our executive session was very successful. We concluded it and normally, when we stood up to go to the Chambers, some of them led by Douglas Akya, they call themselves G-22, which means those 22 members of the Assembly that are not in leadership and it’s a pressure group and they interface with leadership.

So, they said they were not going; they want the Speaker to address them but the Speaker had just finished addressing them. So, the Speaker was outside and I was the only one remaining and I asked them what was the issue? The Speaker was asking them to go and they said I should ask the Speaker to come and address them. I went and I told the Speaker that the people want you to address them again. They said no but he asked them before closing the meeting that if there is any other issue, they said no issue. So, he said he was not going there. But before then, we knew, we got some hint that, that was going to happen because they wanted to frustrate the governor; they wanted to embarrass him and we felt that was unnecessary.

So, in every sitting, we need only one third of the House population to form quorum. So, as Majority Leader of the House, we negotiated, we canvassed support to get the quorum so we can sit. This I am telling you, took more than two hours and this attracted a lot of attention from people outside and it was necessary we sat to avoid embarrassment. It was one too many that you can say the House is not sitting because of protest and what are you protesting for, you don’t know. So, they didn’t state any reason of what they wanted the Speaker to address them on. They didn’t know. Some of them were saying they need to do foreign travels and they did not know if the Governor had signed it. But they had an opportunity when the session was going on.

They were looking for flimsy excuses. So, they can cause that embarrassment and we knew where they were coming from. So, when we sat down, you know leadership has benefit and consequences. So, the four people we suspended are leaders of the G-22, the chairman and the executive members. We suspended them because they are not the alternative House. They are not the ones driving the House. They are there to just reason with us about their welfare if in case there are things we have forgotten. So, they are not supposed to constitute another sitting and we suspended them based on our rules and the Speaker has the power to do what we did.

But there were insinuations that they were suspended because they wanted to impeach the Speaker. How true is this?

Well, whether they wanted to impeach the Speaker or the Governor, those were speculations but by their actions, you will judge that even if they had the opportunity, they will do such. Nobody has come out to lay any allegation against the Governor or the Speaker but by their refusal to go to sitting means that they were revolting and for reasons we don’t know actually but we can’t wait to see that ahh… You see, we are elected to come and do Assembly business to make laws and good policies for our people.

We are not elected to come and do politics here and there. In the executive, you have minority parties and then the majority. We work as one House and we are looking at Benue State. So, whether they had that plan, they have not brought it forward anyway but for simple reason that they tried to disrupt the sitting, we saw that we will let them see the power that the leadership of the Assembly has.

We also have on good authority that the House is divided along loyalists of pro-George Akume who is leader of the APC in the state and pro- Hycinth Alia, the governor of the state. Is this so?

Well, yes! The House is divided. It is di- vided because, I don’t know whether it is the Governor or Akume anyway. It is divided because there was a contest on who will be the Speaker and then one person emerged that had 17 votes and then the other person had 15 votes and if you count, the 17 of the Speaker were cut across PDP and APC. It was an alliance because all the votes are equal and then out of the 15, you have 14 APC and then one Labour Party. So, they were not able to bridge their support very well. So, the ones in the APC sometimes feel disgruntled. They feel that they are not in charge.

They feel a few things but nobody is being victimised. Wherever they are drawing their impression, I didn’t know but if you say the House is not divided you are lying. The House is divided along the two people that contested (for Speakership position). I don’t know whether the other person still has the intention to contest anyway. So, if they get the opportunity, they will do what they want. They feel that their population is more of APC and we have collaborated with PDP to form leadership.

So, that is the tension in the House. I don’t know whether it is the pro-Akume or pro-Alia factor but the ones who are supporting the Speaker, we believe that if the Speaker gets the right support and supports the governor, the state will move forward. Majority Leader sir, we learnt too that this crisis has been extended to the executive arm of government to the extent that the governor of the state is allegedly employing divide and rule system. Recently, some members of the House were given official vehicles while others are yet to collect. Oh! That is true. We are supposed to be given because we are 31 members.

One of us, Dr. Ortese Yanmar, has been taken to be Commissioner of Health. So, we are 31. By what is supposed to happen, all the leadership are supposed to have more than one official vehicle. We are supposed to have two each and then the Speaker two also and then some security vehicles. Every other member is supposed to get one. The governor has ordered for the 31 vehicles and the total number of cars is about 20 because even the Clerk and Deputy Clerk are supposed to be given cars. What happened was that the contractor was able to bring 17 and you know it’s six months now that we have been in the Assembly.

So, even that some of these elements wanted to bring an issue that the Assembly lawmakers are trekking and all that. So, the Governor called us and we went as Assembly leadership and we told him he should wait. He listened and waited. But last month (November), it became obvious that he, himself, was being embarrassed and he was tempted to even terminate that contract and asked us to go and meet the man to do that. The person told him he will just bring it in another two weeks. So, as a peace loving person, he he gave the man the target. But the 17 cars that were there, he (the governor) said take it and go and share.

Then, when you take that, as leaders, you look at how best to do it and in that wise, you are looking at how to maintain your support; you are looking at how to manage the crisis that will emerge. So, since the votes that created leadership were 17, naturally, even you, you will service the 17 first to keep your support base and let the other ones wait. So, that’s simply what we did. We didn’t do it in hiding. That was simply effective management of that support, so that we keep that support on, so that when the rest come, we can service them and the House will move on.

But considering the sharing formula of the cars, don’t you think a battle line has been drawn between the Speaker and other lawmakers?

More so, that some of your colleagues had to shun the sitting? If you were at the sitting that day, we had enough members that sat. What happened in the Assembly business is that you try to maintain the direction you chose to go. We didn’t need to go and call all people to make sure that they are there. We just needed to perform a function that was necessary. We needed to sit. So, we got enough number to sit and we did, and we performed the same job that even if it were 17 or 31, we would have done. We didn’t violate any rule. About whether politics is set aside and a battle line may have been drawn, we have left politics aside because I told you that out of these 17, are PDP and APC members.

So, we are talking about Benue people but then, in a society when you are given a job, you have to keep it. You have to manage it properly. So, that was simply effective management. You don’t take this and give to somebody you don’t trust. You take it and give to somebody who feels that they belongs to you and you serve them first before you serve the other people. It is not as if they are not going to get. They will get but they will also have to wait.