How Can I Be Relevant In My Generation

Text: Jeremiah 29:11; Jeremiah 1:4-5; Daniel 11:32; Genesis 37:5-6; Romans 8:19; Isaiah 60:1-3; Genesis 1:26 Romans 8:19. “For the earnest expectation of the creature waited for the manifestation of the sons of God” . Daniel 11:32. “And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits”. Ecclesiastes 9:10. “Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might, for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whither thou goest”.

We are in a critical time where many people do not know who they are, what they are, where they belong to and where they should be. Many are just beaten about the bush as well as roaming about. They are full of confusions and uncertainties because they are not sure of what tomorrow will bring for them. Therefore, rendering them to be irrelevant in their generation. This subject matter will be shedding more light on how you can be relevant in your days or generation. What can I do to be relevant in life? To be relevant in life is not to be wished but to be desired with appropriate actions following. It takes deliberate efforts to be relevant in life.

You must be prepared for it. It involves willingness and readiness to be relevant. It is incidental but not accidental. You can’t be relevant by accident but by deliberate efforts and actions. You must be willing and ready to pay the sacrifices to be relevant in life. You must recognize God as your source in life. Daniel 11:32; Philippians 4:13; Romans 8:31; John 15: John 15:5, 7; Psalm 121:1-2; Psalm 127:1-2. You must take God as your main and only source. You must know that without God you cannot be relevant in life. All your efforts, attempts and actions without God will amount to nothing. John 3:27; Psalm 75:6-7. No one can receive anything except it is given by God.

Promotion comes only from God. Knowing God as your ALL IN ALL will make you relevant in life. You must know who you are Jeremiah 1:4-5; Jeremiah 29:11. You must know your- self. You must know what you carry. You need to know your uniqueness. You must know your strength. You need to know what you have passion for. You need to know what your ability can do in order to be relevant in life. You must be diligent/ hardworking. Proverbs 22:29; Proverbs 12:24. A lazy person cannot be relevant in life. If you want to be relevant, you must be diligent and hardworking. A diligent person will stand before the kings but not with ordinary people.

The hands of the diligent will rule. you must be ready to learn more and know more Hosea 4:6. Your manifestation can not be greater or higher than your preparation. You cannot give what you don’t have. The more you learn, the more you will know and the value you will be able to give out. Develop confidence in yourself and believe your- self 2 Timothy 2:15. When you have more knowledge, it will give you more confidence in yourself. When you believe in yourself more, it will make you do some- thing more worthwhile in your life.