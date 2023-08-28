Flood: Kebbi Victims Get Relief Materials

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris on Monday distributed relief materials to 9,100 victims affected by the 2022 flood disaster in the state under the Federal Government’s Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention.

It would be recalled that 22,202 beneficiaries are targeted for the first, second and third phases of the federal Government intervention.

According to the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed said that the federal government has specially approved the intervention for 2022 flood victims and most vulnerable persons across the country.

Speaking during the first phase of the intervention, Governor Idris announced the formation of a committee that would ensure the items reached the targeted beneficiaries in each local government area of the state.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafidan Kabi said each committee would be headed by the commissioner in the local government or the special adviser in absence of the commissioner.