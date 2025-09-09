How Businessman Was Trailed, Robbed By 4-Man Gang In Minna

A businessman, simply identified as Alhaji Salle explained his ordeal when a four-member robbery gang accosted him yesterday and carted away an unspecified amount of money around Tunga Market in Minna, the Niger State capital.

New Telegraph reports that, the incident occurred few minutes past 8am after the victim left the popular NNPC Filling Station at city gate to lodge the money into an account following a concluded business deal. According to Salle, “I had a business deal yesterday (Sunday) at NNPC around city gate.

I collected money from the station this morning (Monday) and I was going to lodge the money in a bank when the robbery happened.” An eyewitness report has it that the four gunmen blocked the vehicle of the victim with their Corolla car around the always congested Tunga Market, opened his vehicle back door and carted away the valuables and zoomed off towards David Mark Road to an unknown destination.

The victim, an elderly person who looked confused and flabbergasted said he was driving a Mercedes Benz when he was robbed of a yet to be ascertained sum of money.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Wasiu Abiodun, said, reports received indicated that there was a robbery around Tunga Market, Minna where a Toyota Camry vehicle, ash in colour with four men crossed and blocked a Mer- cedes vehicle.

Abiodun, however disclosed that all Police patrol teams and Divisions had been alerted for quick intervention, immediate possible recovery and arrest of the suspected armed robbers.

Accordingly, he said “the Commissioner of Police had directed Area Commander, Minna and DPO TudunWada Division to quickly swing into action and ensure a forensic investigation with a view to arresting the culprits.” Furthermore, he advised the victim to officially report the incident to the nearest Police station.