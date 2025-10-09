How Bush, Mbeki, Mandela Stopped Obasanjo’s 3rd Term Bid, By Orji Kalu

The senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has explained how former South African President, Thabo Mbeki, former US President, George Bush, and the late South African leader, Nelson Mandela, all played a part in stopping former President Olusegun Obasanjo from seeking a third term in office.

Speaking last night on Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today,’ Kalu said it was not hidden that Obasanjo wanted a third term because he told him so personally as well as some other governors from northern Nigeria.

Kalu said: “With all due respect to President Obasanjo, what he said in Ghana was a naked fallacy because many people like David Mark are alive to testify this. They worked through Senator Uche Chukwumerije, who one day brought N50 million and they shared and he asked me if he should take as his governor and I said go and give it to him back.

Even the current National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, knows that Obasanjo was lying because he was at the centre of the whole thing. “Personally, my problem with him (Obasanjo) was that I was the one who told Mbeki, Bush and Mandela of his plan and they sent for him and asked him: ‘Are you running for a third term?” “He met Thabo Mbeki in September of one of those years in New York during the United Nations General Assembly.

I don’t know if Nigeria should really be based on lies from statesmen. “Obasanjo told me in the Vila that he will run for a third term and I told him that it is not possible. He had already convinced some governors for them to back him but it was people like me and others that said no including President Tinubu, who was then Lagos State governor.

“That was where my problem with him started. I told him that it is not possible because I’m a committed Christian and that I have taken an oath with the Bible to serve for eight years. “I don’t regret opposing him because the beauty of constitutional democracy is the time limit.

He told me as well as many governors from the north and if those governors are courageous they should come out and say he said so. He wanted a third term and it was not hidden.”

Speaking on the increasing call for the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Kalu said he has discussed with President Bola Tinubu on how best to resolve the issue. “This case is before a court of competent jurisdiction and I’m not sure it is a good thing for me to come out openly to start canvassing my opinion without knowing the opinion of the judge.

“On the point of the President, I think the President is also watching the judiciary. Remember that all of us are doing backdoor diplomacy as much as we can. “The President knows that we have been talking to him on how best we can resolve this issue.

And I’m sure very soon the President will find how best it will be resolved. What I like is for them to solve the problem amicably. “There is a need to come together and work out something between the Federal Government and that family. So, I still believe that it is possible to get him released,” he said.