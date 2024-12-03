How Burna Boy Ordered Omawumi, Waje Out Of Studio’ – Timaya

Share

Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Odom, popularly known by his stage name, Timaya has recounted how his colleague, Burna Boy once ordered female colleagues, Omawumi and Waje, out of the studio for doubting him.

Timaya who made this known while speaking in a recent interview on Naija FM, Lagos, recalled that years ago, while they were in a studio, Burna Boy asserted he would eventually be paid to board a private jet.

According to him, Omawumi and Waje expressed doubt over Burna Boy’s comment, which angered him.

READ ALSO:

Timaya said: “Nothing Burna Boy is doing now surprises me. The guy is fearless. There was one time when Burna Boy, Omawumi and Waje were in the studio, and he (Burna Boy) started saying that a time would come when he would be getting paid to enter the jet.

“Omawumi and Waje started doubting him because then Nigerian artists hadn’t started flying private jets.

“He got angry and opened the studio door and asked them to leave.”

Share

Please follow and like us: