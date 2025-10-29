How Bureaucracy, Power Struggles Cost Nigeria Hosting Rights For FIBA Tourney

After winning the 2025 Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Basketball League, the Dolphins are set to represent Nigeria at the 2025 FIBA Africa Zone 3 Women’s Basketball Champions League Africa (WBCLA) qualifiers. They will compete alongside the First Bank Women’s Basketball team, which finished as the runner-up.

Both teams will be vying for the opportunity to qualify for the 29th FIBA Women’s Basketball League Africa. In 2024, the Customs Basketball team hosted the qualifying tournament, with the MFM Women’s Basketball team joining them as Nigeria’s second representative.

The two teams faced off in the semifinals, and MFM advanced to the main tournament after defeating Customs. Inspired by Customs’ successful hosting of the zone, the Dolphins applied to FIBA for the rights to host the qualifiers in 2025. This would allow Nigerian teams to compete in front of their home fans and enhance their chances of qualifying for the major tournament.

However, plans did not proceed as expected when the proposed host withdrew from hosting the qualifiers, citing a lack of support from the Nigeria Basketball Federation in providing the necessary documents to FIBA. In a letter signed by Olumide Oyedeji, the President of the Dolphins Basketball Club, the club announced its intention to withdraw from plans to host the FAZ3 WBCLA Tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, from November 1 to 7, 2025.

Background

The situation began after the Dolphins won the league title. On September 26, 2025, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), through a letter signed by Secretary General Amina Amanchi, congratulated the Dolphins on their victory.

The federation also requested confirmation of the club’s intended attendance at the FIBA Zone 3 qualifiers. “As winners of the league, you are aware that your team has automatically qualified to be among the teams eligible to compete for the African Women’s Champions Cup at the 29th FIBA Women’s Basketball League Africa,” the statement read.

“You are hereby expected to confirm your attendance at the pre-qualifying tournaments as a matter of urgency. This will allow FIBA to finalise its fixtures and for the NBBF to share further information with you regarding the championships.” In a prompt response, the Dolphins replied on September 29, confirming their intention to participate and to host the qualifiers.

The letter stated, “We are pleased to step forward to host this prestigious event, following in the footsteps of other Nigerian clubs that have hosted FIBA zonal qualifiers and final rounds of competitions. We are committed to delivering a high-quality event, drawing from our experience in hosting numerous events, including the WABC and All Nigeria Universities Championships over the years. Our hosting of the event will incur no cost to the NBBF.”

Accordingly, the club respectfully requested that the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) convey their intention to host the event from November 1 to 7, 2025, in Lagos, to FIBA Africa Zone 3/FIBA Africa Headquarters. They also humbly requested the NBBF to nominate a representative to join the Local Organising Committee (LOC) to facilitate the smooth planning and execution of this important event.

On October 6, FIBA Zone 3, in a letter signed by President Colonel Sam Ahmedu (Retd), acknowledged the Dolphins Basketball Club’s request to host the qualifiers and confirmed that there was currently no host for the event. According to Colonel Ahmedu, FIBA Zone 3 welcomed the request and forwarded all conditions for hosting and organizing the championships.

He requested that the NBBF assist the Dolphins’ management and facilitate the completion of the relevant documents to be sent to the FIBA Africa Technical Department for prompt action. Additionally, there was a letter sent to the National Sports Commission on October 13, expressing the club’s intention to host the qualifiers, along with a personal reminder to NBBF President Musa Kida on October 17, as no response had been received from the federation at that time.

Bone of contention

After announcing their intention, everything changed when the NBBF stated their requirements, which included the desire to monitor and manage the funds coming from sponsors and donors — a request that the Dolphins Basketball Club does not agree with.

In a letter acknowledging the Dolphins’ intention to host the entire West Africa region in Lagos, the NBBF secretary commended the club for deciding to host the qualifiers but included demands that the club viewed as unusual.

The secretary referred to this hosting offer as “a significant responsibility and an opportunity to enhance Nigeria’s image in African basketball,” while also reminding the club of the necessity to comply with FIBA’s operational and financial standards. Some of the requirements included proof of official authorisation regarding the relationship of the signatory with the club, as well as evidence of the financial and organisational capacity to meet the obligations of hosting.

Moreover, the NBBF requested that all financial transactions be routed through the Federation and required a detailed plan for venue, accommodation, transportation, and medical arrangements. The federation emphasised that the Dolphins must operate under the authority and supervision of the NBBF throughout the event.

Dolphins response

The host team responded to a request from the NBBF, with the club president, Oyedeji, reaffirming his position as the legitimate President and Director of Dolphins Basketball Club. He addressed any doubts about his authority by attaching a letter of identification that confirmed his leadership.

Oyedeji further assured that the Dolphins had the organisational and financial capability to host a worldclass tournament, citing his experience with the West African Basketball Classics (WABC), the Nigeria Universities League, the Ekon Basketball League, and various FIBA Africa Zone 3 events.

He listed several events in which he served as a committee member, including but not limited to the London Basketball Showdown, the BBL Champions Cup, the FIBA Africa Zone 3 Academies Tournament held at the Dolphins Basketball Club Gymnasium, and the recent CDS Unity Basketball Championship, which was won by his feeder team, Hoops & Read. “We have already begun soliciting donations from well-meaning Nigerians, corporate bodies, and individuals who are well-known to the NBBF and have volunteered their services to help host this event,” Oyedeji stated in the letter.

“ Dr. Dayo Osholowu, a medical doctor and owner of Ajala TV, who has provided medical coverage to the NBA/FIBA Africa Basketball Africa League, is one of such individuals. Dr. Osholowu has volunteered to handle all our medical requirements as his contribution to hosting this event.

“Mr. Babalola Opeyemi (Webber), who manufactures high-quality basketball equipment used by the BAL, Giants of Africa, FIBA Africa Zone 3, and most recently the NBBF for our Zenith Bank Women League Finals, has also volunteered. He will provide his top-class wooden floor, high-tech electronic scoreboard, table equipment, and uprights for the event. Additionally, his high-flying dunking team will entertain spectators during the event.”

He, however, raised an eyebrow at the decision to take control of all financial issues regarding the hosting of the qualifiers, as he expected the LOC to do their job in organising the tournament as it had been done by the previous hosts. The former captain of Nigeria’s national team, the D’Tigers, said: “You requested that all official financial transactions relating to the FIBA requirements are coordinated through the NBBF, in accordance with established international Procedures.

“Though you did not state what this International Procedure is, I do not think it is different from what all Clubs that have hosted FIBA Competitions under the auspices of their National Federations across Africa have done in the past. However, we will abide by these FIBA Regulations if it is made known to us.

“For formal acceptance to operate under NBBF authority and supervision during event preparation and execution. I do not challenge the authority of the NBBF in any way.

“However, organisation of this type of event is done through a Committee, and my letter to the NBBF dated 29th September stated that an Organising Committee is being created, and I requested the NBBF to nominate some people, notably members of the NBBF Board, to serve on that Committee.

“That is the procedure for all Clubs that have hosted FIBA Africa Organised Tournaments. I do not recollect that any Nigerian Team that has hosted FIBA Africa events, which include, as examples, the Nigeria Customs (FAZ3 Women Qualifiers in 2023), First Deepwaters (Women Champions Cup Final Rounds in 2011) and Dodan Warriors (Men’s Champions Cup Final Rounds in 2006), did not follow this position being proposed by you.”

The final pullout

Sadly, the Dolphins Basketball Club decided to withdraw from hosting the qualifiers due to what it termed delays in response from the NBBF.

“The management of the Dolphins Basketball Club of Lagos, champions of the 2025 Zenith Bank Women’s Premier Basketball League and Nigeria’s representatives in the 2025 FIBA Africa Zone 3 Women Basketball Champions League qualifiers, wishes to announce that it will not host the FAZ3 WBCLA Tournament scheduled for Lagos from November 1 to November 7, 20,” it stated in a letter to the Federation.

“We had received approval from FIBA Africa Zone 3 to host the event, which would have provided a home advantage for the two Nigerian teams and given fans the chance to see international basketball.

However, the NBBF Board has not responded to our requests for endorsement, which is necessary for foreign teams to travel to Nigeria. “Communication with the NBBF began on September 26, 2025, and despite our follow-ups, we have not received a response. With the competition dates approaching, it is impractical to wait any longer.”