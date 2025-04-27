How Building Regulatory Failure Endangers Lives Of Fawehinmi’s Family – Coalition

Share

Concerned by what it considered a permanent threat to the security and safety of the lives of family and property of the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN ), a coalition of friends and associates has raised the alarm over what they perceive as a brazen act of injustice against the family of the rights activist.

They are crying for justice before the first casualty is reported as a four-storey hotel beside the late activist’s house is said to constitute a permanent threat to the security and safety of lives and property.

At a press conference held on Friday, April 25, the coalition said that given his enormous sacrifices and tireless struggles for justice, “the least that we expect is that his soul would be allowed to rest in peace, while members of his family who suffered the pains and pangs of his incessant harassment and incarceration would be allowed to live peacefully without any form of threat or needless endangerment.”

“They certainly deserve the support and protection of all lovers of democracy,” the coalition stated in a statement jointly signed by human rights lawyers and activists Femi Falana (SAN), Clement (SAN), Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), Adindu Ugwuzor, Richard Akinnola, Edetaen Ojo, Bayo Alabidun, and Lanre Arogundade.

Also, the coalition alleged that an individual or group of individuals, either acting in utter contempt of the rules and regulations guiding property development in Lagos State or acting in connivance with unscrupulous government officials, erected a four-storey hotel right by the fence protecting the front part of Chief Gani’s house in Ikeja GRA, ignoring multiple warnings from the Fawehinmi family.

“So brazen were the dare-devil builders or developers that they ignored family warnings and chose to build their structure almost on top of Chief Gani’s fence.

“It is possible that they believe they are above the law. Or perhaps, they bear some grudge against Chief Gani and his family and therefore do not see anything wrong in their brazen act of recklessness and injustice.

“But, whoever they think they are and whatever their motive, our stance is that this injustice should not, cannot, and must not be allowed to stand.”

According to the coalition, the fence protecting Chief Gani Fawehinmi’s house faces imminent collapse, adding that a 1000-liter capacity water tank had fallen into the compound three times.

The coalition added: “But these repeated incidents themselves show without a doubt how dangerously close this structure is to Chief Gani’s house and demonstrate the critical nature of this issue, as the lives of Chief Gani’s family members are indeed in clear danger.

“It was only providential that the cited incidents have so far not led to fatalities. We do not want to wait until any such catastrophe occurs before taking action. We have, therefore, chosen to speak out now before deadlier incidents occur.

Among other demands, the coalition called for the immediate demolition of the structure, stating that it violates the state’s urban development and building regulations.

“Our demands are simple: The so-called apartment building should be pulled down as the construction violates Lagos State urban development and building regulations, particularly about the mandatory setback requirement of at least three metres between buildings.

“The so-called apartment building should be pulled down because it menacingly towers above Chief Gani’s compound and could provide a haven for anyone with criminal and sinister intent against the family, especially given the commercial nature of the property, which means that anyone with such sinister intentions can gain access to the building.

“The so-called apartment building should be pulled down because it constitutes a permanent threat to the security and safety of lives and property in Chief Gani’s house,” it said.

