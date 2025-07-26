How Buhari Turned Down Luxury Gifts, Jet – Garba Shehu

Former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, has disclosed how the late immediate former President, Muhammadu Buhari, turned down offers of extravagant personal gifts, including a diamond-studded wristwatch and a personal aircraft.

Shehu, who was Senior Special Assistant to the late President on Media and Publicity, made this disclosure in an interview on Channels Television.

Shehu recounted two notable instances where Buhari refused luxury items—one from a prominent Nigerian designer and another from the Emir of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Shehu, there was an offer of “a diamond wristwatch from a Nigerian fashion designer, who is successful on the global stage. And the guy, fascinated by President Muhammadu Buhari, crafted this wristwatch studded with diamonds. Customised, with the picture of the president embossed on it. And he brought it. However, Buhari flatly rejected the gift.

He recounted a moment during an official visit to the UAE in 2016, where the Emir of Abu Dhabi, also the equivalent of the country’s president, offered Buhari an aircraft.

Shehu stated that Buhari also refused the gift upon learning it was meant for his personal use and not for the Nigerian government.

The former spokesperson added that while others might have seen the offer as a convenience for Buhari’s return to his hometown of Daura after his term, the former president simply did not see it that way.

He described these as a reflection of Buhari’s unwavering integrity throughout his time in office.

“The president looked at it, and he said, ‘Diamond wristwatch? I can’t wear this. Please tell this young Nigerian that he’s doing well for himself. He’s also a good ambassador of the country. We’ll continue to encourage him. Let him please continue to promote the image, the name of this country in his trade. But the wristwatch—take it back to him. I can’t use it.

“When we went to the United Arab Emirates in 2016, and in Abu Dhabi, which is the capital,” Shehu recalled, “the Emir of Abu Dhabi actually asked the president of the UAE, which aircraft did he want? He offered him an aircraft.

“The president said, If it is for my country? I will accept. But the Emir said, “No, it’s for you personally, so that you can also use it after you leave office.

“I don’t need an aircraft when I leave the office. In any case, I can’t maintain it.’ And that ended the story.

“So President Buhari’s personal integrity is unimpeachable. As a spokesperson for that leader, you were comfortable with one thing. You were never going to be greeted by embarrassing stories of your boss being involved in wrongdoing in any way,” Shehu stated.