How Buhari, Tinubu Violated APC Merger Terms –Ajumbe

Prof. Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe is a former Commissioner for Internally Generated Revenue and Pension in Imo State; former Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, a long-term Imo State Chairman of the All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP) and currently, the National Coordinator of the Association of Former ANPP Members. In this interview with STEVE UZOECHI, he speaks on political developments in Imo State and Nigeria

Could you take us through the blocs that collapsed to form the All Progressives Congress (APC)?

As the National Coordinator of the Association of Former ANPP Members, I represent a significant bloc within the All Progressives Congress (APC). The APC was formed by the merger of three parties: the ANPP, CPC, and ACN. Each party relinquished its registration certificate to create this new entity.

At the time of the merger, the ANPP held three governorships (Zamfara, Yobe, Borno), the CPC had one (Nasarawa), and the ACN had approximately four. This made ANPP the second-largest partner. As a matter of fact, the APC constitution adopted was virtually identical to the ANPP’s, with only the party’s name changed.

Other groups, like individuals from APGA and the nPDP, joined later, but the core was the three merging parties. We agreed to equitably share positions within the new APC. However, marginalization began almost immediately after the merger was finalized.

I participated in the ANPP’s last convention in Zamfara, where we ratified the merger. Key ANPP figures like Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu were instrumental in driving the merger, reportedly under assurances they would be considered for the presidential ticket. Dr. Onu, in particular, initiated the concept of the “Mega Party” that became the APC. He was also reportedly promised the chairmanship of the new party.

The emergence of Muhammadu Buhari (CPC) as the presidential candidate came as a surprise to many ANPP aspirants, as his interest had been kept secret. This pattern of neglect continued with committee appointments – election committee, campaign committee – where ANPP members were sidelined. Leaders like Dr. Onu, Ali Modu Sheriff, and Sani Yerima were deeply unhappy but initially remained loyal for the party’s sake. Promises, like Dr. Onu becoming the mega party chairman, were unfulfilled, instead Chief Bisi Akande became the acting chairman.

Would you say there has been an adherence to the agreement?

The disillusionment led to departures: Shekarau left for the PDP and became a Minister; Ali Modu Sheriff left and became PDP National Chairman. Dr. Onu also threatened to leave but was reportedly placated with a Ministerial position – a role many felt was beneath his stature and contributions as a founding leader. The CPC bloc, perceived as Buhari’s base, dominated key appointments throughout his eight-year presidency, leaving the ANPP bloc feeling politically redundant, in sharp contrast to the merger agreement of sharing positions equitably.

Nevertheless, we supported the transition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ACN bloc), hoping for inclusion. However, nearly two years into his first term, the ANPP bloc remains significantly underrepresented, especially in the cabinet dominated by former ACN figures, with some CPC presence and minimal ANPP representation.

As loyal APC members, we nonetheless, commit to working for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, but we are clearly stating our expectation to the effect that: After President Tinubu’s tenure in 2031, it must be the turn of the ANPP bloc to produce the APC’s presidential candidate! Justice demands this rotational principle based on the founding merger: CPC (Buhari) has had its turn, ACN (Tinubu) is having its turn; ANPP is next. We are aware of moves by former ACN elements in the North aiming for 2031; we view this as unjust.

The ANPP bloc possesses capable candidates: figures like Sani Yerima, Ali Modu Sheriff, Abdulaziz Yari (former Zamfara State Governor, now Senator), Isa Yuguda (former Bauchi Governor), and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State. These men embody the ANPP legacy – whether as APC National Secretary or as Acting APC National Chairman or other critical leadership roles, they have all shown immense leadership capacity.

In the same vein, there are also many capable senators within our bloc are also potential candidates for leadership.

We are therefore making this call and starting our advocacy early enough to ensure this understanding is cemented within the party leadership.

Our recent national meeting in Abuja (Agura Hotel, 28th of last month) demonstrated strong unity and turnout among former ANPP members. Our structures, from national to local levels, remain surprisingly intact. Northern leaders within our bloc share this sentiment intensely – arguably more so, as politics is largely their primary vocation. They support this pursuit, recognizing it’s for the future of our political bloc, not my personal ambition. The ANPP family remains cohesive within the APC.

How will you assess governance and security under President Bola Tinubu?

As a grassroot politician and statesman, I must state that there has been widespread dissatisfaction. Beyond continuing from where Buhari stopped, many promises made by President Tinubu remain unfulfilled. Critical issues have worsened:

*Insecurity: Banditry and kidnapping have intensified, crippling farming and transport. This directly causes food insecurity and inflation. Security agencies appear reactive, often waiting for directives from the Presidential Villa. There are serious concerns about collusion between some security elements and criminal groups, undermining government efforts and wasting resources.

*Corruption: It has become pervasive and brazen. Bribery is reportedly required in all sectors or the economy, even for police enlistment and government appointments. Merit is sidelined; promotions and jobs go to the highest bidders. Consequently, the independence of the judiciary is severely compromised, with allegations of judgments influenced by calls from the politicians, presidency or bribes.

*Economic Hardship: Soaring fuel prices, transportation costs, and food inflation have become crippling. Basic necessities like medicines (e.g., Augmentin now sold at ₦15,000) are unaffordable. Electricity tariffs are high despite unreliable power supply. The middle class is gradually disappearing under the excruciating weight of rising cost of living.

*Legislature: The National Assembly appears subservient, focused on currying presidential favour with their usual chant: “On your mandate we stand”, rather than robust oversight, interrogating the policies of government or representing the people.

And your Tinubu’s brand of politics?

President Tinubu practices a politics of intense loyalty, which I may describe as “cult politics”. He predominantly appoints long-time associates (“his boys”) from his Lagos governorship days – e.g., the CBN Governor (former Lagos Finance Commissioner) and the IGP (former ADC). He rewards loyalty above all else, often retaining appointees despite performance criticisms or better alternatives.

While rewarding loyalty has merits, President Buhari’s similar approach was marred by nepotism over competence, and that did not just fail Buhari, it failed Nigeria. Tinubu is seen as more liberal geographically, but his core reliance on a tight inner circle persists unapologetically

What are your views on Imo State?

Insecurity here is alarming. Bandits operate near urban areas in places like Owerri-Aba Road, Okigwe Road, Amakohia-Ubi, Orogwe, Ihiagwa, kidnapping freely and killing farmers and locals.

This devastates the hospitality industry, Owerri’s lifeline, as people choose to stay indoors after dark.

Also, multiple taxation further deter investment. While the state government may be making great efforts, the effectiveness of security spending remains questionable.

What is your view about the dangers of Nigeria becoming a one-party state?

Nigeria’s drift towards a de facto one-party state (APC) is dangerous for democracy. A strong opposition is vital to holding the government accountable.

Apparently, many who are now joining the APC seem motivated by the desire for protection from investigation and prosecution for corruption, which is perceived as endemic among public officials. This undermines anti-corruption agencies (EFCC) and allows wrongdoing to be shielded by party affiliation. True political membership is being tainted and undermined by those seeking sanctuary from the law.

