How Buhari Stops Elimination Of Nnamdi Kanu – Adesina

Former spokesperson to the immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina has revealed that his former principal prevented the leader of the prescribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from being removed from his hiding place.

Adesina claimed that Kanu would have been removed by the previous administration, but Buhari stopped it.

This was contained in the book Adesina launched, “Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023),” in Abuja last week in which Buhari was present.

According to Adesina in the book, by permitting Kanu’s extradition to Nigeria, Buhari had done him a service.

He said the former president revealed this information when he met with a delegation of Igbo people under the auspices of “Highly-Respected Igbo Greats.”

He quoted Buhari as telling the delegation: “In the past six years, I have developed a system where in which I don’t interfere with the judiciary. That was why in the case of Kanu, I said the best was to subject him to the system.

“Let him make his case in court instead of giving a terrible impression of the country from outside.

“I feel it is a favour to give him (Kanu) that opportunity. The government could have mobilized to eliminate him where he was, but we did not do that.”

Kanu underwent an extraordinary rendition from Kenya in June 2021 in order to proceed with his terrorism prosecution.

This came when the IPOB leader decided to break his bail terms and flee Nigeria.