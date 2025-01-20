How BPP Saved Nigeria N1.9trn In 15 Years – DG

Share

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has said it saved the nation N1.9 trillion review of procurement and verification of contract sums between 2009 and 2023.

The Director General, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun disclosed this at a budget defence with the House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement in Abuja.

He said, “Mr. Chairman, the Bureau’s Price Intelligence mechanism has generated significant savings for the federal government. The prior review of procurements and the verification of contract sums and approaches have resulted in cumulative savings of over N1.9 trillion, and this has prevented funds from being diverted into personal pockets.

“This process also helps to reduce excessive project costs and release more funds for other development investments”.

The details, according to the director general include 2009: N46.519bn, 2010:N216.690bn, 2011:NN77.652bn, 2012:N124.113bn, 2013:N95.797bn, 2014:N127.368bn and 2015:N49.519bn.

The rest are 2016:N32.398bn, 2017:N78.977bn, 2018:N170.485bn, 2019: N49.142bn, 2020:N172.676bn, 2021:N146.961bn, 2022:N365.568bn and 2023:N146.410bn totalling N1,900,282,844,421.28 trillion.

He explained that in addition to the direct savings highlighted above, the bureau’s compliance mechanism has also contributed to increased revenue generation by compelling bidders to be up to date on the payment of their taxes, pensions and social security contributions before participating in any procurement proceedings.

The director general, however, decried the budgetary ceiling placed on the agency, which he feared would hamper this objective among other strategies it plans to adopt to improve the system.

He said during the course of budget planning and preparation, the Bureau proposed a total sum of N72, 775, 250, 713 but the Budget Office allocated a ceiling of 3, 283, 021, 838. This sum, he noted, was in exclusion of the Personnel budget of N649, 558, 451.59.

On the 2024 budget performance, he said a total sum of 2, 234, 785, and 641 was allocated out of which N2, 110, 061,164 was utilized.

He said the capital allocation of N289,418,688 for the year was inadequate to achieve any meaningful reforms and address the core mandates that will realize effective contract administration.

He added that only the sum of N184, 024, 690 of the sum for capital expenditure has so far been released.

Adedokun said the agency’s 2025 budget primarily focuses on addressing its office accommodation challenge, addressing monitoring and evaluation of projects throughout the nation, delivering an electronic procurement system to the country as well as building capacity.

While expressing gratitude to the Committee for the support it had shown the Bureau, he decried the paucity of funds and sought its assistance to get more money.

The DG said, “We also realise that we need to also intensify our audit exercise. It is better to prevent than to prosecute. Under our watch, our strategy is to ensure we prevent the misuse of funds through real-time IT tools in procurement audits.

“We want to go digital in terms of our workflow, which means even if DG is not on seat, certification can be done anywhere in the country. We also provided for an upgrade of our national database of contractors and service providers.

“Under the 2025 budget, it would no longer be business as usual. We will be categorizing contractors meaning that contractors of equal competence must bid for projects within their funding capacity.

“I want to assure you that we have the capacity to transform the procurement space within the shortest possible time. We will do more if empowered financially.

“If we use procurement as a tool for good governance, it would reduce corruption and poverty and increase employment and industry if this appeal is given due consideration.

“BPP has the capacity to contribute significantly to the GDP of the country through the innovations we are bringing on board.”

Adedokun said the various achievements by the Agency over the years have been with very limited funding.

He said that under his administration, the Bureau is committed to making the contracting process even more efficient, transparent, and competitive for foreign and local contractors.

The chairman of the Committee, Unyime Idem, said they were mindful of the ceiling imposed on the agency and would take action to address it.

“I want to assure you that what you have seen before us is the proposal, so we would engage the committee in charge of appropriation to ensure that those inadequacies in terms of funding are addressed,” he said.

Idem said the BPP remains a vital institution for the ability of any government to achieve good governance and deliver the dividends of democracy.

He said if the BPP improves its productivity in playing its full role, it will improve the quality of governance, procurement and project management.

“However, how can the above be achieved without an empowered BPP? I have looked at the data with respect to the allocation to the BPP in 2024, which indicates that it was allocated N2,234,785,641 and N2,110,061,164 was released under the 2024 budget.

“Under the budget proposal before the National Assembly, the Budget Office of the Federation and the Ministry of Budget and National Planning allocated to the BPP a maximum ceiling of N3,383,021,838, excluding personnel cost. This is notwithstanding the impact of inflation between January 2024 and January 2025”.

Share

Please follow and like us: