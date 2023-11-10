How Boko Haram Massacred 60 People Within 48 Hours In Borno, Katsina, Yobe

..Honesty Of Politicians Will End Insurgency –Security Experts

Unending killing

The security situation in Borno, Katsina and Yobe states has continued to deteriorate as terrorists target vulnerable civilians in a series of attacks in the northeastern part of the country on daily basis. The latest incident was the killing of 13 rice farmers by the terrorist group, Boko Haram, in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State. It was gathered that those who resisted the Boko Haram members were forcefully taken away, aside from the 13 killed, many are still unaccounted for.

The farmers were said to be harvesting their crops when the terrorist group attacked them on Sunday evening, November 1, some of the victims were reportedly slaughtered with knives by the terrorist group. Even with the effort of the northeastern states, Federal Government and the security agencies to tame and deradi- calise members of the terrorists group, their way of operation have assumed a more frightening dimension in recent times.

The terrorists have killed a large number of farmers in the fields between the planting and starting of harvest season in the states.The killing of farmers by the terrorists has not only persisted, but grown quite frighteningly despite the fact that in Borno State, for example, security operatives, personnel of the civilian joint task force and agro rangers employed by the state government to protect farmers in the fields between 8 am and 5 pm are active.

Businessman killed

On Sunday November 1, a businessman, Kellum Alhaji-Gana, was killed by the terrorists in Maiduguri, he was tragically killed during a suspected Boko Haram assault on his farm near Bama town. The assailants reportedly intended to abduct Alhaji-Gana and his workers but they resisted them. The attackers were said to have stormed the farm and surrounded the workers in an attempt to abduct them, but Alhaji Gana was fatally shot when he resisted the abduction.

…9 others

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Police Command also confirmed an attack by terrorists on Rugar Kusa village in Musawa Local Government Area, of the state, during which a total of nine residents lost their lives. The Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said the hoodlums, armed with AK47 rifles, launched an attack on a (Malaud) Prophet Muhammad birth- day procession in the area, killing seven people on the spot.

“Upon receipt of a report on the attack, the police operatives were mobilised and swung into action, where they succeeded in repelling the attack. “Seven people were shot dead and 18 others sustained gunshot injuries as a result of the attack and were evacuated to the General Hospital, Musawa, for medical attention. However, two people out of the injured were confirmed dead by doctors while receiving treatment.

Also, suspected bandits struck in Allawa Community, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing one person while two vehicles conveying villagers to the Allawa market were burnt with the goods, including some motorcycles.

37 killed in Yobe

Our correspondent also gathered that on Monday November 2 to Tuesday, at least 40 people were allegedly killed in Yobe State after suspected Boko Haram militants shot at villagers and set off a land mine, in the first major attack on the northeastern state in 18 months, the police said on Wednesday. The attack was said to have occured around 8:30 p.m. Monday, at Gurokayeya village, Gaidam Local Governmen Area of Yobe State, the state’s police spokesperson Abdulkarim Dungus said.

The gunmen opened fire on the villagers, killing at least 17 people, and that on Tuesday a land mine exploded, killing at least 20 villagers who were returning from burying victims of the previous attack. The Islamist group has been killing and abducting villagers in Borno State, a hotbed for militancy that has been the epicenter of a 14-year war on insurgency in Nigeria. The Yobe community had been at peace for over a year before this recent attack, residents said. The last time a bomb exploded in Yobe State was in April 2022.

Security experts react

Security experts who spoke with our correspondent described the barbaric killing and destruction of properties and displacement of residents of the three states as alarming. The former director of department of state service, Mr Dennis Amachre told New Telegraph that although this sounds like a broken record, it is necessary to say it again, that the security agencies will be more effective to wipe out Boko Haram and ISWAP, if politicians are honest and have the political will to end insurgency in Nigeria.

“Give the military and security agencies a free hand and a timeline to end insurgency and they will deliver without delay.” Raymond Tedujaiye, a veteran crime and security reporter commended the Nigeria troops at the battle field and wish those who have paid the supreme price eternal rest. As regards the bandits, he said the security operatives should up their game in the area of intelligence gathering. In addition, transit camps for troops should be set up within the locality of the farmers so that they can respond swiftly whenever the bandits strike.

Also the govermors of the concerned states should spend more of their security votes to procure sophisticated weapons for the troops. He said: “the violence has caused the displacement of over six hundred and fifty thousand people in six in northeast states alone, with Borno State being the hardest hit. Over two hundred and fifty thousand of the internally displaced persons are in Borno State, of which one hundred thousand are in the capital, Maiduguri. “The crisis has affected the entire population of these states, with children being the most vulnerable.

Insecurity

The violence has created a climate of fear and insecurity, making it difficult for people to go about their daily lives, it takes the courage from the politicians to stop the crisis and return to peaceful environment. Mr Frank Oshanugor, a security expert, said as far as most of the bandits and Boko Haram members arrested in the past have been treated with kid gloves, more innocent farmers and others would continue to be killed by the criminal elements. The security agencies are trying their best, but the political class over the years have politicised what ought to be a serious national issue.

“It is on record that many Boko Haram members and other criminal suspects arrested by the security agencies were either integrated into the Nigeria security agencies or freed from prosecution by the authorities, particularly during the Muhammadu Buhari administration. The insurgency will never stop until politicians stop intervening. “The situation has worsened by the large scale corruption in the land which has invariably made some security agents to compromise their work and connive with insurgents by squealing some information to the bandits.”