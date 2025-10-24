How Bizwoman Lost Husband, Sibling, Brother In-Law To Bandits In Oke-Ode Community

I attempted suicide –Widow

A Kwara State resident, Mrs Gbemisola Muhammed, has narated how her husband was killed in an ambush by bandits alongside his younger brother at Agunjin in Oke-Ode, Ifelodun Local government Area of the State. The widow, popularly Known as Yeye Oge, who spoke with our correspondent from her hide out on phone, said her husband had premonition of his death before the incident.

According to her, “my husband warned me not to travel at night a day before the incident, the next day, he was dead.” Yeye Oge, still trembles when she recalls her husband’s final words, saying on Saturday, September 27, he told her not to travel after dark because he had a premonition that something will happen, but didn’t know what it was. She said: “My husband went for a hunters’ meeting a day before the incident, in the morning.

He was not on duty that day when he was killed, so he didn’t carry a gun. “I was told he was coming when he was attacked by the bandits. That was the last time I heard his voice. By Sunday morning, I was called that Oke-Ode was under attack.

“My husband, Ishola Muhammed, who was a prince, was killed in the ambush alongside his younger brother and brother-in-law. The attackers also tried to abduct her sister-in-law, but she narrowly escaped from the bandits. “My mother-in-law had just returned from Hajj.

The bandits asked after her too. They eventually left with my sister-in-law’s bag and phones,” she said, it was a terrible incident. “My husband was a strong man, a hunter, a protector of the people. Now, I am a widow, with no one to help me anymore, I carried him in a pool of blood.”

Genesis

On the morning of Sunday, September 28, the dusty, agrarian town of Oke-Ode woke up to the thundering sound of gunfire. What followed was a trail of sorrow, tears and blood that engulfed the community. It was gathered that when the smoke of gun fire cleared, at least 22 people were dead, among them hunters, vigilantes, traders, a traditional leader, and young men who had been the community’s first line of defence.

Others were abducted, entire families displaced, and hundreds of residents forced to flee the town in panic to neighboring towns. Oke-Ode, once considered the safest town in the Igbomina area, has been deserted. The voices that once filled its bustling markets are gone; even sachet water and bread are no longer available.

Fear hangs in the air like a stubborn cloud. It was also gathered that the community have heard about the bandits’ coming almost two weeks before they struck. The residents claimed they informed security agencies about it, but they did nothing about it until the incident happened.

Invasion

A source told our correspondent that around May 2025, a young man escaped from the forest and came into the community, claiming that he saw some people who came out from a helicopter at night with a lot of guns and ammunition.

The source said one of those who came out of the helicopter approached the young man to be part of them, but when he realised the job was kidnapping and banditry, he ran away because of fear, but never returned to them again and warned the community to prepare.

Father killed

An indigene of Agunjin, 27-year-old Rilwan Tajudeen, said the nightmare still replays in his mind. His father, a charcoal dealer, had only gone to Oke-Ode to buy goods when he was shot.

“My father was not a hunter. He was returning from the market when they shot him and the motorcycle rider carrying him,” he also told our correspondent on phone that it was a terrible incident that he will never forget in a hurry, as he hold back tears narrating the incident.

“When I rushed to where he was shot, I carried him in a pool of blood. Six bullets were removed from his body. He died in my hands. I don’t know how to continue without him. “Tajudeen had since fled the town, leaving behind the only home he ever knew. We fought with empty hands.”

Hunter

A local hunter who narrowly escaped death insisted that the attack was avoidable. His voice was laced with anger and despair as he explained how the community’s hunters were stripped of their guns a day before the invasion.

“On Saturday September 27, one Officer Victor, the supervisor from the National Security Adviser’s Office collected most of the guns we are using, saying they wanted to service them, refusing to disclose his name for security reasons.

“By Sunday morning, the bandits struck. We fought with what we had, but their weapons were too sophisticated. If we had our guns, it would not have been this bad. We were left to die like chickens.

“I see what the Officer Victor did to us as a planned work with the bandits, he collected our guns so as for the bandits to have upper hands over us. I also believed the bandits were sent to attack and kill us.”

Residents killed

In Dabu Village, a man simply identified as Taiye, his wife, and their two-month-old baby were kidnapped straight from the hospital. A popular doctor, known in the community as Baba Gold, was also abducted with his wife and two children.

“They killed Oluode Ologomo, a powerful hunter whose charms used to protect him,” another resident explained. “They stripped him of his amulets before shooting him. They wanted to make a statement that nobody is safe.” In Alade, they killed a Bororo man and a Hausa trader before moving into Oke-Ode. Altogether, at least 22 lives were lost in that single assault.

Ghost town

It was also gathered that by midweek, Oke-Ode had become a ghost town. From the Ajase-Ipo junction down to the affected villages, residents were seen clutching bags of clothes, food, and little else as they boarded waiting buses.

Commercial drivers confirmed that more than 200 vehicles had evacuated residents between Sunday 24, 2025 and Wednesday. “The whole town has emptied,” one driver claimed. “It is possible the criminals will now take over after killing the Baale and the vigilantes.”

Nurse school

At the School of Nursing in Oke-Ode, where about 700 students were enrolled, classrooms and hostels now stand empty. The students were relocated to Ilorin earlier in the week. “We could not take chances with their safety,” Dr. Nasirudeen Tajudeen, a senior lecturer, confirmed. “Accommodation has been secured in Ilorin. Academic work will continue there.”

Hunters killed like chickens

Mr. Sesan Okeleye, a youth leader said the attack has left scars with him and his siblings that will not heal soon. These hunters sacrificed their lives without pay. But they were killed like chickens because their weapons were taken away under the guise of repairs. Somebody somewhere knows what is happening.”

Another indigene, Sunmonu Jamiu, lamented that security personnel quartered in guest houses did little to prevent the bloodshed. “People here know the bandits’ hideouts,” he said. “The soldiers too know. Why are they not going into the forests to flush them out? Until they do, we are not safe.”

Near suicide

A businesswoman in Oke- Ode who didn’t want her name in print said earlier this year she lost all her farming investments to the bandits, she’s now left with nothing. She said now, the little she has is also gone. “My car was destroyed in the attack. My husband, who was my backbone, has been killed along with his relatives. “I fled with my five children and two grandchildren when I heard the bandits were coming back for me. I have lost everything.

I almost took my life because all those who could have supported me are gone.” She added that, a man whose wife had just given birth was also killed. They stripped him of his charms because bullets couldn’t penetrate him. Altogether, 22 people were killed in that single attack, with several more kidnapped.

Nigerian Air Force intervention

The arrowhead of the kidnap gang terrorising Kwara and neighbouring states, popularly known as Maidawa, was said to have been killed alongside several of his foot soldiers in sustained airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force.

It was gathered that the onslaught, took place around the thick forests of Isanlu-Isin in Kwara and adjoining areas in Kogi State, followed Sunday’s September 28, bandit invasion of Oke-Ode community in Ifelodun LGA.

Confirming the development, the Senior Special Assistant on Communication to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Ibraheem Abdullateef, said intelligence intercepted by security operatives confirmed Maidawa’s death.

“Communications intercepted from the marauding kidnappers revealed that a notorious kidnapper known as Maidawa and many of his foot soldiers have been eliminated in an encounter with joint security forces around Isanlu-Isin in Kwara State,” Abdullateef wrote on his X handle.

He added that the engagement, which occurred on September 30, was part of intensified joint operations to flush out armed gangs operating across Kwara. “Security forces, spurred by new calls of the state government for urgent interventions, have ratcheted up efforts to dislodge the kidnappers who often launch cowardly attacks on civilian populations and abduct people for ransom,” he stated.

Police

The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said operatives of the command and personnel of the National Forest Security Service swiftly responded to distress calls, but 12 vigilante members were found dead.

The Police Spokesperson added that four injured victims were immediately taken to hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were evacuated. “At about 7:00 a.m. today, armed men invaded the Ogbayo area of Oke-Ode, shooting sporadically.

“A combined team of police operatives and members of the National Forest Security Service responded swiftly to the scene, where they discovered 12 lifeless bodies of vigilante members, including the Baale of Ogbayo,” the statement partly read “Normalcy is gradually is returning to Oke-Ode and it’s environment, those who flew to neighboring town are returning and four Chinese expertise that were abducted by the bandits have also been rescued alive.”