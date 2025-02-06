How Bishop Wale Oke’s PFN Leadership Ushered New Era Of Growth, Unity

Share

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has witnessed a profound transformation under the leadership of Bishop Francis Wale Oke since his election as National President.

His tenure has ushered in a new era of inclusivity, leadership development, and socio-economic impact, positioning the PFN as a dynamic force in Nigeria’s spiritual and national development.

One of the most notable shifts under Bishop Oke’s leadership is the intentional inclusion of younger generations in PFN’s activities and decision-making processes.

Historically, many young ministers felt disconnected from the fellowship’s structure, but today, they are actively engaged in shaping its direction. The PFN’s embrace of youthful leadership has created a vibrant and forward-thinking movement that appeals to all generations.

The emergence of young leaders such as Yemi Davids, Joshua Selman, David Ogbueli, and Poju Oyemade signals a generational transition that ensures continuity and relevance.

By bridging generational gaps, the PFN has become more inclusive and future-focused, solidifying its role as a leading Christian organization in Nigeria.

Recognizing that strong leadership is key to church growth, Bishop Wale Oke has prioritized leadership development within the PFN. The fellowship has introduced structured training programs designed to equip church leaders with practical knowledge, ensuring they are well-prepared to guide their congregations effectively.

One such initiative is the “WA System”, a pioneering leadership training model currently being developed in Lagos. This system fosters collaboration among church leaders, creating an environment where knowledge is shared, mentorship is encouraged, and continuous learning is prioritized. The impact of this training is evident in the strengthening of PFN’s leadership structures nationwide.

Under Bishop Oke’s leadership, the PFN has expanded its scope beyond being an umbrella body for Pentecostal churches. Today, it plays an active role in community development, engaging in social intervention projects that address youth empowerment, poverty alleviation, and national development.

A major highlight of this expansion is the “Greater Nigeria Crusade”, a nationwide movement aimed at fostering national unity through spiritual revival and social engagement.

This initiative, which has already held impactful events in states like Anambra, Uyo, and Port Harcourt, brings together ministers and believers to pray for Nigeria while addressing pressing socio-economic challenges.

Additionally, the “North-South Support Program” has been launched to promote inter-regional unity within Nigeria. By facilitating collaboration among church leaders from different geopolitical zones, the program strengthens national cohesion and promotes mutual understanding among diverse communities.

The PFN under Bishop Wale Oke has not shied away from taking bold stances on national issues. The fellowship has actively engaged in advocacy efforts, speaking out on policies that affect Christians and contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic discourse.

Furthermore, the PFN has shown a deep commitment to humanitarian efforts, particularly in response to natural disasters. Following the devastating floods that affected parts of Maiduguri and Borno State, the fellowship swiftly mobilized relief materials and support for affected communities. These interventions highlight PFN’s resolve to go beyond spiritual matters and address the physical needs of the people.

In a strategic move to strengthen its institutional presence, the PFN has embarked on major infrastructure projects, including the acquisition of a 7,000-square-meter land in Abuja for the construction of its international headquarters. The foundation-laying ceremony, set to coincide with the PFN’s 40th-anniversary celebrations, marks a significant milestone in the fellowship’s growth.

The PFN’s influence has also extended beyond Nigeria, with the establishment of the PFN Diaspora Fellowship. This initiative fosters stronger connections with Nigerian Pentecostals abroad, providing them with a structured platform to remain actively involved in the fellowship’s mission. Plans are also in place to introduce pilgrimage programs to Israel, further solidifying PFN’s global outreach.

Bishop Wale Oke has placed great emphasis on honouring the founding fathers of the PFN, ensuring that their contributions are recognized and celebrated.

The fellowship has actively participated in milestone celebrations of revered Christian leaders such as Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, and Bishop David Oyedepo. These efforts have strengthened the bond between the PFN’s current leadership and the pioneers of the Pentecostal movement in Nigeria.

Notably, Pastor Kumuyi recently extended an invitation to the PFN to address his global audience, a significant acknowledgement of the fellowship’s renewed influence under Bishop Oke’s leadership. This gesture underscores the unity among Nigeria’s Pentecostal leaders and reaffirms the PFN’s central role in shaping the nation’s Christian landscape.

As part of the “New Dawn” vision, the PFN has undergone structural reforms aimed at optimizing its operations. The National Secretariat in Lagos is currently undergoing restructuring to improve efficiency and ensure that the fellowship remains responsive to emerging challenges.

A major development in this regard is the launch of the “New Generation PFN” movement, which was formally announced at the “Glory to Glory” conference in Lagos.

The initiative has already attracted thousands of young ministers, reinforcing the fellowship’s commitment to grooming the next generation of church leaders. The joy and enthusiasm expressed by PFN’s founding fathers at this development confirm that the future of the fellowship is secure.

As the PFN approaches its 40th anniversary, the achievements recorded under Bishop Wale Oke’s leadership stand as a testament to his vision, commitment, and dynamic approach.

His tenure has been marked by inclusivity, innovation, and impactful social engagement, ensuring that the fellowship remains relevant in both spiritual and national affairs.

With a strong foundation laid and a clear vision for the future, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria is poised to continue its transformative journey, remaining a beacon of hope, unity, and spiritual revival for generations to come.

Ifetayo, Public Affairs Analyst writes from Lagos.

Share

Please follow and like us: