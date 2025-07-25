How Big Brother Africa’s Rejection Aided My Acting Career –Timini Egbuson

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has revealed how not being selected for Big Brother Africa turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Speaking on the recent Culture League podcast, Egbuson recalled auditioning for the eighth edition of the reality show and making it to the final selection stage, only to be dropped at the last minute.

The 38-year-old film star said that though disappointed at the time, he now sees the rejection as fate’s intervention.

According to him, that same year, he landed his breakout role in MTV Shuga, a performance that catapulted him into stardom. “What I have learnt is that lost opportunities could be a blessing.

I have so many colleagues who have gotten opportunities that I wanted. I have gotten opportunities that people wanted as well.

“But when I look at the trajectory of my career, some of those things that I might have gotten would have completely derailed me from where I am today.

And I believe that where I am today is where I am ordained by God to be,” he said.

“I was supposed to be on Big Brother one time like that. This was when it was ‘Big Brother Africa’.

There were five of us. We have done all the necessary things, filed a police report, and are waiting to be called.”

Continuing, he said: “I have given the person who was supposed to handle my social media. But they did not pick me. I think Tayo went.

I am not sure who went that year. But that was the year that I did MTV Shuga, and MTV Shuga is what launched my career to who I am today.

“You know, some years Big Brother may not bring income as it is. I may have gone, and obviously, it might not have worked out for me.

So, sometimes, when you lose opportunities, you just have to count it as a blessing, dust your feet and keep on moving. That is one hard lesson I have learnt.”