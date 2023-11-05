How Biblical Is It For Christian Women To Wear Outward Adornment?

Outward adornment is any man-made material used on oneself for artificial beautification. Taking a deep look at the dressing of some girls and women in the world today, you will discover with great astonishment that they have chosen to reject the unique natural-beauty with which GOD created them. The devil has, instead, mademthem to cherish ' artificial' appearance and facial coloration that produce on them phony (unreal) and deceptive public appearances.

The dominant artificiali- ties seen on some women are:

(1) Artificial hair (wearing of wigs and attachments, low-cut, and hair spraying)

(2) Artificial nails and artificial eye lashes,

(3) Artificial (painted) face and lips, This artificial mentality is not from GOD who perfectly created humans in His own image in order to reflect His glory (Isaiah 43:7); it comes from the devil who, right from the Garden of Eden, has been luring women to disregard the perfect craftsmanship of GOD on them (Genesis 3:1-6) In the Old Testament, we read of Jezebel in 2 Kings 9:30:

“Then Jehu went to Jezreel; when Jezebel heard about it, she put on eye-makeup, arranged and adorned HER HAIR and looked out of a window.” (emphases for clarity) Jezebel was the wicked and idolatrous wife of the evil king Ahab of Israel (874 – 852 B. C.). By her addiction to outward adornment (use of cosmetics, jewelry, and hair attachments), Jezebel still had time for makeup and hairdo even when the gruesome death-judgment of GOD was speedily ap- Crisis management in marriage each other.

She is the mother of all women who use, and are addicted to, Outward Adornment. Also, in Isaiah 3:16-24, GOD condemned the women of Zion who often became haughty and walked with outstretched necks, flirting with their eyes, and strutting along with their hips every time they put on cosmetics, fix attachments, and wear other artificially deceptive dressing as some Christian women do today. Such habit displeases God.

The Purification Oof The Children of Jacob Genesis 35:1-5, had to instruct his children to pluck out their earrings which they had copied from the manner of dressing of women of the unGodly nations with whom they had mixed and he buried the earrings etc. under an oak tree at Shechem. He did this purification in order for their worship at Bethel to be acceptable to GOD This is a timeless lesson for all Christian women today who must be purified of outward adornment in order for their worship to be acceptable to GOD (1 Corinthians 10:11). That GOD has not changed.

HE also is the Father of all Christians in every generation (Matthew 6:9, John 20:17). In this New Testament dispensation, our Lord JESUS CHRIST clearly prohibits 'Outward Adornment' for all Christian women. He commands as follows:

(3) “Your beauty should not come from outward adornment, such as elaborate hairstyles and the wearing of gold jewelry, or fine clothes

(4) Rather, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God'’s sight.

(5) For this is the way the holy women of the past used to adorn themselves. 1 Peter 3:3-5 (emphases added for clarity) In this Christian dress- code, CHRIST states those Outward Adornment products which should not be found in the dressing of any Christian woman because they are the practices of the unbelievers.

These are: elaborate hairstyles (hairdos), wearing gold jewelry (earrings, neck chains, and bangles etc.) and fine clothes. ' Fine clothes' means expensive or stylish clothes (1 Timothy 2:9-10) that draw people'’s attention to yourself. What a Christian woman wears and her public appearance should not draw people' s attention to herself like the unbelievers do but to the simplicity of CHRIST, her Lord and Savior (2 Corinthians 11:3).