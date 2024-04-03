How Benue Monarchs Reunite Akume, Alia 

Traditional rulers in Benue State under the auspices of the Tiv Traditional Council (TTC) led by the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, His Majesty the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse have mediated in the political faceoff between the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume and Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia ending months of the conflict.

It would be recalled that both Senator Akume and Governor Alia have maintained a cat-and-dog nexus after the conduct of the last general elections over alleged struggle and control of the structures of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a development that led to the collapse of the party into two factions.

One faction which is controlled by the SGF has its state chairman as Comrade Austin Agada, and the other which claims loyalty to Governor Alia has Hon. Benjamin Omakolo as its state chairman of the party.

The crisis between the feuding sides also forced National Assembly members of the party in the state and other federal appointees to withdraw their respective support from Governor Alia and queue behind Senator Akume to wage stronger war against the governor.

The Akume faction allegedly raised issues of non-inclusion in the scheme of things by the Alia-led government, especially decision-making on how the government is run.

Apparently worried by the unending battle, and the dimension it was fast drifting the state and the Tiv nation into, the traditional rulers of the Tiv extraction, on Monday, summoned both Senator Akume and Governor Alia to its emergency meeting which was convened and chaired by the the Tor Tiv with all the First, Second and some Third Class Traditional rulers from the 14 Local Government Areas that make up the Tiv kingdom in attendance.

Governor Alia took with him, former National Chairman of the now opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Barnabas Gemade to the meeting, while Akume was accompanied by Second Republic Senator, Dr. Jacob Tilley Gyado and the Hon. Minister, Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev with him to the meeting.

At the end of the meeting which lasted for several hours, the warring parties agreed to sheath their swords and work together for the interest of peace, harmony and progress of the Tiv nation, Benue State and Nigeria as a whole.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting signed by the Secretary of the TTC, Shinyi Tyôzua, released to the media, warned political and gossip mongers who are bent on ensuring that things fall apart between Governor Alia and Senator Akume to steer clear and allow their relationship to blossom.

The Council further “put in place a committee chaired by Tor Tiv to monitor and ensure full restoration of peace between the feuding arrowhead politicians and their followers, and agreed that the National Assembly members of Tiv extraction be invited soon for a similar interface with a view to resolving all grey areas between them and Governor Alia to enable them to work together for the good of the state”.

“The meeting cautioned all Tiv sons and daughters to exercise restraint in making public utterances on social and other media platforms that

were capable of igniting distrust and hostility among Tiv politicians especially those in leadership positions.

“The meeting called for recognition and accommodation of all Tiv sons and daughters in various leadership positions so as to gain from teamwork for the mutual benefit of all and sundry;

“The Council commended Governor Alia and Senator Akume for honouring their invitation and the open and frank discussions and resolution and believes that their working together will put to an end the menace of armed herdsmen attacks and banditry in the State”.