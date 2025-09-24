How Baxter Paved Way For Air Peace’s Heathrow Access – Onyema

…Urges govt. Nigerians to patronise airline

Air Peace, Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, has described its approval to operate scheduled flights from Nigeria into both London Gatwick and London Heathrow Airports as a historic milestone for Nigerian aviation, further attributing this breakthrough to the backing of the UK Government.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, said this achievement is remarkable because it has taken seven years for any Nigerian airline to secure such access, underscoring the resilience of the airline and the support it has enjoyed from the United Kingdom.

Onyema applauded the British Deputy High Commissioner for Lagos, Jonny Baxter, describing him as “A diplomat par excellence,” whose unwavering commitment and fairness ensured that Air Peace received everything necessary to begin its operations in the United Kingdom.

“Jonny Baxter embodies the principle of live and let live. He gave us every support needed to commence our UK operations. Because of his efforts and the open-mindedness of the UK authorities, we can proudly say today that Air Peace’s problem is no longer the UK. The UK loves Air Peace, and Air Peace loves the UK in return,” Onyema stated.

Highlighting the warmth of the relationship, Onyema noted that the invitation from the UK Government for Air Peace to commence London Heathrow flights came as a pleasant surprise, accompanied by Heathrow Airport’s plans to host the airline with a welcome party to celebrate its launch.

According to him, “The UK government even requested that we forward names of those attending so they could make the necessary arrangements. This shows the extent to which they have welcomed us, and we are profoundly grateful to the UK government, the Civil Aviation Authorities, and the people of the UK for the remarkable hospitality they have extended to Air Peace.”

Onyema stressed that this milestone is not just about Air Peace, but about strengthening ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. “Both countries have come a long way, and this is how it ought to be, a true partnership of respect and shared progress,” he remarked, while once again commending Jonny Baxter for making the process seamless.

The Air Peace Chairman further explained that the commencement of Abuja–London Gatwick and Heathrow flights will significantly ease travel for people in Northern Nigeria. “We discovered that Abuja travellers prefer not to transit through Lagos for international routes. These new direct flights will remove that burden and serve their needs conveniently.

“I therefore urge senators, high commissioners, and the entire Abuja community to patronise Air Peace exclusively for flights to London Heathrow,” he said.

Onyema also emphasised that members of the Nigerian government must demonstrate patriotism by flying Air Peace and other Nigerian airlines operating internationally.

“Our airlines offer competitive fares and seamless service. Supporting them means strengthening Nigeria’s economy and projecting our national pride,” he added.