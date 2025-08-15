How Bandits Made Love To Me Everyday, Impregnated Me, Used My Husband On Their Farm

A nursing mother has described how a bandit made love to her everyday, impregnated her, and sent her husband to their farm to work for them as a labourer. The victim who didn’t want her name in print said they were going through a lot in Zamfara State. She told our correspondent that the baby she was carrying now is not for her husband, but for the bandit who impregnated her.

“When the bandit saw my husband he warned him to stay away from me and threatened to kill him, he slept with me everyday in my matrimonial room and my husband finds it difficult to enter after returning from their farm when he is on break. “Several women in Zamfara State have given birth for bandits, sometimes, they kill our husbands and if they don’t kill him, such a husband will be used as labourer in their farm without food or water.

“All the farm produce belongs to the bandits, even food stuffs bought by the residents also belongs to the bandits, except if individuals hide it well. If they discover you are hiding food stuffs such a person will be killed and they will take the food away.”

Food

The source said those of them who are living in the villages are going through alot in the hands of the bandits who are now government on their own, they have their own police, Minister of Agriculture, another in charge of livestocks and defence.”Whenever their informant tells them that there is food stuffs in a particular house they would go there and ask the occupants to submit it to their enclave, and later punish such family members for hiding the food stuffs.”

She further noted that, majority of men in the villages are either killed or the bandits ask their police teams to arrest those who refuse to obey their law and detain them, because they are considered as a threat, or sometimes the bandits assign the stubborn men either to take care of their livestock, wash bandits’ clothes or work on their farms.

“The unwanted development had thrown most women in Zamfara State into critical condition because of hunger and lack of medicine as a result of lack of access to the towns for proper medication at the hospitals and Primary Healthcare, our children and us are actually starving and in dire need of help to liberate ourselves from the bandits grip and they control major part of the state,” she said.

Control

It was learnt that many communities and villages are under the control of the terrorists who make their livings from the people. A source in one of the villages said bandits have taken control of the state except the state capital, saying they are under siege of the terrorists who exploit them. “We took to the street last week to protest at the state capital with the intention of drawing the attention of the state government and the Federal Government to our plights in the state.

We are calling on both the State and Federal Government to come to our rescue and rescue us from the terrorists who are maltreating us for failure to meet the levies they are collecting from us on daily basis.” Our correspondent gathered that the protesters who are mostly from Jimrawa Village under Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of the state said they want peace, that their village and other neighboring villages have been long receiving orders from bandits, but they are tired of the rascality of the terrorists.

One of the protesters who simply gave his name as Dan Hauwa Guri, said bandits are comfortably frequenting their village to check whether there is total compliance with the rules laid down by their leader (Dan Sadiya) in the village. He said failure to follow the laid down rules, levy would be imposed and to be settled before and or the directed time elapsed.

Dan Hauwa added that, “part of the punishment for failure in compliance to the rules of the bandits is the handing over of all food stuffs in the village to the bandits. If anyone try to hide his or her food the penalty is death or such a person would be detained for three months without feeding in the cell where such a person is enslaved.

He said, “We’ve lost many people to bandits, especially men who from time to time try to resist living under the bandits’ control, there had been men who felt they could not allow themselves to be enslaved by criminals, people of the village had to work on bandits’ farms, we clear their farms, crop, hoeing and harvest the farm produce for them.”

In Anka Local Government Area of the state, the bandits act as police and judge, they have taken total control of the community, the bandits have taken over the legimate service of policemen and judges among the villages, arresting and taking people to there co- bandits who serve as judges to deliver judgement on the person brought before them by their members who also serve as police before being detained.

Rape

A widow who didn’t want her name in print said her husband died in the hands of one of the bandits police during interrogation for his delay to comply with their directive to work on their farms. She said her husband was taken away with her two daughters who are currently married to the bandits and the two have given birth for the bandits in their enclave.

“As women, we also have our own time when we work on the bandits’ farms, while on their farms working, any of the bandit supervising us in the farm may develop sexual desire while in the farm, he will pick anyone of us in the farm and make love to us, while others are watching him doing it with pleasure. “The bandits take advantage of us in the farm anytime they so desire, we work day and night without handful of food for us from the bandits.

We work like slaves, after raping anyone of us we must say thank you to the person who raped us. All these are what we are going through in the hands of bandits in the state “The bandits rape both old and young in the villages without using protection, some women have died of sexually transmitted deases and other illnesses due to the stress we go through in their farm.” Another villager who is presently in the state capital at the refuge camp said he ran away from the village because he couldn’t withstand the scene where bandits will be making love with his wife in his presence.

The man who simply gave his name as Abdullahi, said he left the village angrily because of the act of the bandits with his four daughters as the faith of his family is in God’s hands and the terrorists. The aggrieved man said he couldn’t continue watching his wife with the bandits, that was why he left the village angrily for the bandits and left his family members behind in their care.

He said: “A bandit is always free to come down to the village anytime and ask a man to vacate his house for some hours as he wanted to take a nap with one of his female family members, such a man can not come back until he leaves. The worst of it is that they are bandits’ stronghold in the villages, that’s, a village where a man has no right to exercise his power over his wife or daughter, instead they will report such a man to the bandits, it’s either you are killed or detained.

“Now we don’t have control over our wives in Zamfara State, majority of them now are rolling with the bandits. Some even have children for the bandits and as a husband you have no right to touch her. We are going through alot in the state, I want the state and Federal Government to help us flush the criminals out of our town.” A resident of Banga village, Malam Yakubu said no fewer than 38 villagers were slaughtered recently for disobeying their order for not going to farm.

Yakubu said the bandits are powerful to the extent that security personnel can not confront them due to their numbers, and the sophisticated weapons they are carrying.” A woman, Maimuna Adamu said it’s annoying that majority of their husbands are working on the farms of the bandits across the state. “We women are angry about the slow pace of doing things by the state governor and his wife for not helping us women across the state.

She said the State governor, Dauda Lawal, has abandoned them as he failed to fulfill his campaign promises that he would make the state free of crime and security challenges, “but here we are today.” “We are appealing to the state government and the security agencies to help us flush out the bandits from the state. We cannot sleep with our two eyes closed anymore in Zamfara State, but the government officials have those protecting them always, but they leave us to our fate and the bandits to wipe us out.”

Killings

Speaking with our correspondent, Auwalu Umar said all his immediate family members have been killed by the bandits during invasion of their house, he is now living alone without any member of the family. “The bandits have killed my father, mother, brothers and sisters, I am living a lonely life, nobody assists me, I don’t know where to start again from. Yet government is not helping us to come out of the security challenges we are facing.

“While I was spared by the bandits, on the fateful day they came, I went to the farm, before I came back I saw my parents and siblings in the pool of their blood in our house. It was devastating seeing such a scene, since then I still see my family in the dream. Each time I close my eyes I always see them weeping, I am tired of life.”

Politicians

An elderly man who preferred anonymity, said because of the by- election that will soon take place in their village, some politicians are asking them to return to their home. He said the politicians are not considering their plight, but what they are after is their own selfish interests, “not even minding our own security challenges, bandits can come anytime and kill and abduct at will.

“As for me I’m not going back home, I would not even leave Gusau without having assurance from the relevant authorities on security of my life and property, it is obvious that Governor Lawal is selfish, he only wants his party to win. “I regret voting him, he has abandoned us. If anybody tells you people journalist that Zamfara is safe it’s pure lie. We are under siege of terrorists who kill and rape our women in every part of the state.”

Police

When contacted, the Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yezid Ibrahim, promised to get back to our reporter. However, the PPRO didn’t reply our reporter as at the time of filling this report.