How Bandits Killed Husband, Abducted Wife 4 Months After Wedding In Nasarawa

Share

…we want peace, say residents

A newly married couple who were supposed to still be enjoying their honey – moon has been attacked, the husband killed and wife abducted by gunmen in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The couple, Mr. Stephen and Mrs Madaline Faga, were said to be in their apartment when the gunmen struck and shot Mr. Faga dead.

It was learnt that immediately the husband was shot dead, the wife was abducted and whisked away on their bike into the forest in the community.

Genesis

Mr and Mrs Faga were attacked seven days after another couple, Mr and Mrs Alu Anzaku were attacked on April 24, in Obi Local Government Area of the state.

A local source in the community told our correspondent that Mr and Mrs Faga were in their apartment on April 30, when the gunmen invaded the their apartment at about 10: 45pm and shot Stephen dead and abducted his 25-yearold wife, Madaline into the forest.

The source noted the trend of killing newly married couple is becoming frightening, adding that the couple who are teachers and farmer are not rich, but do not know why the husband was killed and wife kidnapped for no reason, “it is now a new trend to abduct newly married women and kill their husbands for killing sake in the state.

“This is too much for us to bear, why do the bandits keep killing newly married couples, that’s what we don’t understand. We have gone through a lot and faced many attacks from the bandits in the state without reason for the attack.

“We don’t have arms to protect ourselves, we are farmers, this issue of killing is going out of hand. Our governor is also trying his best to restore peace, but the bandits don’t want peace, I want to urge the Federal Government to intervene in our community and flush out the bandits from the forest and restore peace to our community.”

Rescue

Mrs.Faga was released one week after her abduction, after fruitless search for her by the community youths in order to rescue her amidst panic by residents that she may have been killed by the gunmen.

Narrating her ordeal in the hands of the bandits while in their captivity, the distraught widow said they took her joy away from her, as her beloved husband was killed by the bandits four months after their wedding without reason.

She said her world was shattered as she is yet to enjoy her marriage when the bandits killed her husband and took her way, but later released her. Saying she is yet to come to terms with the reality of her misfortune.

“I am still traumatised with the sad killing of my husband in my presence, the bandits didn’t have fear of God. Unfortunately, I became a widow few months after my wedding, I also have no children yet before my husband was killed.

The bandits treated me badly in their captivity. I am lucky I was not raped when I was with the bandits in the forest. “I was offered rice and stew but I rejected it, because I don’t know why they killed my husband.

They also threatened to kill me if I didn’t eat. It was one of them who pleaded with them on my behalf to let me be and also beg others to free me quickly, the bandits knew my people were looking for me.

I was released seven days after I was abducted.” The widow described her husband as the best among the best of men, “he was a peaceful and jovial person.

Even when we were dating I have not seen him having quarrel with anyone in the community, I miss him. “I was in the room and my husband was in the sitting room when the gunmen forced themselves into our apartment through the window and shot my husband dead without confrontation.

When I heard the gunshot, I ran to the sitting room to check what was happening. That was how I saw my husband in the pool of his blood and I tried to rescue him, but I was dragged out of the house and forced to seat on their bike.

“Immediately they took me into the forest, they started maltreating me, but thank God they did not rape me. I also met some people from other communities in their camp. It is becoming unbearable for us in Nasarawa State, what we are going through here is also happening to those in Benue State.”

She called on the military to fish out the bandits in their community and in the state at large. She said: “my husband didn’t offend anybody, I don’t know why the bandits killed him.

I want to appeal to the police to bring to book the killers of my husband and also protect us from the killer bandits, the emotional widow lamented.”

Incessant attacks

A resident of the community, Mr. Stephen Igbahemba lamented the incessant attack and killing of armless farmers in Keana Local Government, saying it was increasing on daily basis, “we need urgent action to stem the tide of the killing of innocent people.”

Igbahemba lamented that they are all living in panic in the area, as no one knows who will be the next victim of the bandit attack. The persistent attacks and killing of farmers in the state and other parts of the country needs urgent attention.

“We all live in fear everyday as more attacks are happening, we all don’t sleep with our eyes closed anymore, we are always on alert. I want to urge every of our people to always be vigilant in their area and be suspicious of people in their community.

Government of Nasarawa State should deploy security measures to curb the killing of newly married couples before it escalates beyond control. “A lot of people are living in fear as nobody is safe in our community.

Two days before the attack on the Faga couple, similar incident happened at Kuduku community, but thank God no life was lost, but the attackers inflicted serious gun wounds on many people.

“This is our father land, we have no other place to call our own. No one is above the law, if they actually mean business to stop the activities of the bandits.

To my fellow brothers and sisters, let be the security of ourselves by reporting any suspicious movement around us regardless of our relationship, tribe or religion.

Because our coming together will help in steaming the tide of bandits attack in our community and state in general.”

Pregnant woman

On March 11, six people, including a pregnant woman were killed in a violent clash between farmers and herders in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Several others sustained injuries, while houses, motorcycles and a police patrol vehicle were set ablaze. “The six corpses recovered and identified are Simeon Madaki, Ayawu Senior, Sunday Wa’azu, Vincent Sunday, Taimako Senior, and Filibus Jatau Mai’anguwa.

“Some houses, shops, motorcycles, and a car were also vandalised during the attack. To ensure law and order, the area has been reinforced with personnel from the Mobile Police of 69 PMF Toto, alongside other police operatives and the military, who are currently patrolling the vicinity.

“However, in the course of the intervention, the mob vandalised a police patrol vehicle and later set fire to a nearby Ruga settlement and this led to the unfortunate death of one Azumi Allah Garba and her unborn child.”

Meanwhile, a resident, Yakubu Joshua, claimed the death toll was higher than officially reported, alleging that more than 20 people have been killed and many others remain missing.

3 killed

On March 23, one person was reported killed and scores of others injured in a fresh farmers/herders clash in Jankwe area of Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Local sources said that the clash erupted in Duduguru village as a result of attempt by some herders to retrieve an axe belonging to a herder who destroyed farm produce some weeks ago and his axe was confiscated by farmers as evidence.

According to the source, the move to retrieve the axe was resisted by the farmers and the issue turned into violence which led to the death of one person and injury to scores of others.

Three persons were reportedly killed in farmer and herders clashes in Dogon-Dutse community in Gadabuke district of Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

A resident of the community, Safyanu Usman, said the incident happened after some herders allegedly moved their cows to a farm in the area. He said the incident resulted to serious hostility between the owner of the farm and the herders, in which he said two farmers were injured in the process.

Usman said the herders later mobilised in their numbers and engaged the farmers, which he said, led to the killing of three farmers in the community.

According to him, the three deceased farmers were working in their farms when the herders, wielding dangerous weapons and cutlasses, descended on them.

“In fact, one of the farmers was hacked to death, while the herders burnt the deceased along with his motorcycle at the farm.” The remains of the three farmers have been buried by their relations in the community.

Chairman of Toto LGA, Ahmed Baba Yahaya confirmed the incident to our correspondent, through telephone, saying the council had deployed security personnel to the community to douse tension.

He, however, condemned the farmers and herders clash, saying his administration would not rest on its oars to ensure protection of lives and property of every citizen of the local government.

He said: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) received a report that there was a clash between farmers and herders. “On reaching there, it was discovered that two people were killed on the farm, while four were injured and they were rushed to a Primary Health Care Centre for treatment.”

According to him, the police also found one additional corpse in the bush during a search operation, bringing the number of deaths to three. The police boss maintained that the command is working in synergy with the community to ensure those responsible for the clash are arrested and brought to book.

He called on the residents to continue to support security agencies to enhance security in the state.

Share