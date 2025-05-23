How Bandits Killed Husband, Abducted Wife 2 Weeks After Marriage

Share

…family want their sister rescued

It was a disheartening incident for a couple who were supposed to be enjoying their honeymoon, as the husband was shot dead by bandits and the wife kidnapped, two weeks after their marriage in Nasarawa State.

It was learnt that the couple, Mr. and Mrs Alu Anzaku, were sleeping when the gunmen invaded the couple’s apartment in the wee hours of the night and shot the husband dead and abducted the wife and she is yet to be found.

The bandits were said to be moving around in Alaleku Community in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and had attacked some residents of the area before moving to the couple’s apartment where they shot the husband dead and abducted the wife.

Genesis

A resident who didn’t want his name in print said on Wednesday, April 24, at about 11pm, the couple was sleeping when the assailants invaded their apartment and shot the husband dead when he resisted the bandits from abducting him.

He said after the man was shot dead, the bandits also kidnapped the deceased wife and whisk her away on their motorcycle to unknown destination, the gunmen are yet to demand for ransom from the family members.

“It was a pathetic situation, the couple were supposed to be enjoying their honeymoon when the husband was killed and the wife kidnapped by the assailants.

What we are experiencing in Nasarawa State is a spillover of what is happening in Benue and Plateau states. “We want peace in our town, we cannot sleep with our eyes close, the couple are not the only victims of the bandits. We cannot access our farm because of the gunmen.

The deceased wife was not the only person abducted by the gunmen, several other people have been kidnapped for no reason.

“Whenever they abduct anyone of us, the gunmen don’t call to demand for ransom and we also don’t know if such victims are still alive. “I call on the state government to help us rescue the newly wedded woman.

We are in serious mourning in the community and at the same time panicking, because we don’t know who will be next to be kidnapped.”

Husband’s death

Another resident, Jonathan Agwadu, said the abduction of the newly wedded woman and killing of her husband has created fear among men and women who are hoping to get married soon in the area.

Agwadu said Alaleku’s community had lost many of its members following suspected herdsmen and armed robbery attacks, both in the community and on the farm.

He said: “the brutal killing of the newly married man and abduction of his wife two weeks after their marriage is a new method adopted by the bandits in the community.

This is strange, I was born and have lived all my life in this community for past 50 years of my existence, but we have not experienced this kind of brutal killings from the herders.

“The deceased husband has been deposited at the mortuary, while we pray for the quick release of his wife, we are still in mourning period.

What we usually face in our community before now is armed robbery attack along the Akanga forest, but killing of husband and abduction of wife is strange to us in our area.

“The couple was still enjoying their honeymoon when the gunmen cut the life of the husband short and kidnapped the wife. We are appealing to the State government to help rescue the wife, so as to bury the deceased because the wife is not around to partake in the funeral activities.”

Family shattered

Joy Tseth who is the sister of the newly married woman told New Telegraph that the abduction of their sister killing of her husband has shattered their family completely.

According to Tseth, it was an unfortunate incident, the bandits attacked the couple two weeks after their wedding “presently our aged mother has broken down since the news filtered out.

“We have reported the matter to the police and other security agencies, but nothing yet has been done about the incident.

“We have waited anxiously for the gunmen to demand for ransom, yet nothing has been heard from them. But we have put our trust in God to rescue and bring her back alive, because we cannot lose the two of them to the bandits.

“We have tried all our best to get her back. Our effort is not yielding any result, but I believe in God that nothing will happen to her in the gunmen captivity.

In our community we are all living in fear as more attacks are happening “We are completely living in fear of the unknown, because nobody can tell who will be the next victim.

I want to beg President Ahmed Tinubu and the government of Nasarawa State to deploy more security to curb the growing insecurity and the ugly trend before it escalates beyond control.”

She added that a similar incident occurred at Kuduku village area of the state, but nobody died during the attack, but people sustained varying degrees of injuries during the attack.

“Two day after my sister’s abduction, the gunmen invaded Kuduku where they inflicted gunshot wounds on the residents.

Thank God no life was lost in the attack. This is our father land, we have no other place to call our home, the bandits cannot chase us out of our father land.

“My advice to my brothers and sisters is to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement around them to the appropriate authority immediately.”

Fish woman

On March 26, a 35-year-old woman, Kpadoo Lazarus-Uwua was allegedly killed by herders while carrying out fishing activities in a stream in Adudu Chiefdom of Obi local government area of the state.

One of her family members who spoke about the situation, Mathew Aondo, while calling for a thorough investigation into the matter, urged Fulani leaders in the area to caution their young headers to refrain from their heinous acts capable of pitting other ethnic groups against them, which could destabilise the existing peace in the area and the state in general.

Aondo told our reporter that part of the major problems they faced is the killing of the newly married man and abduction of his wife, adding that it is not the only one they have witnessed, that several people have been killed.

He said: “the herders accused the fisher woman that she’s polluting the water where she’s fishing which was why they killed her and throw her remain into the stream.

“Security agencies promised to get the killers arrested, yet nothing was done. Innocent lives have been killed on flimsy excuses by the herders.

The deceased Lazarus-Uwua, was a mother of three, full of energy and expectations of a fulfilled life for herself and her family before her life was cut short by the herders because she was fishing.

“I am calling on the state government to investigate the matter. We are not trouble makers, so I wonder why they kept attacking us for doing nothing wrong. We are mainly farmers, and all we are asking is to allow go to our farms peacefully and return to our houses without being attacked by anyone.”

Youth leader

On his part, a Youth leader from Imon Community, Samuel Ortserga condemned the act in strong terms, while also expressing displeasure with the frequent killings of their wives, fathers, brothers and sisters by the suspected herders.

Ortserga said the recent attack on the couple in Alaleku’s Community is another murder too many, “someone who just got married was killed while his wife was kidnapped “I want to appreciate the collaborative efforts of the youth leadership of Ibuan Community and that of Adudu Chiefdom for resilience and calmness, not talking law into their hands.

I am appealing to the security agencies to bring the killer of the newly married man to book and rescue the wife. The security agencies should step up measures towards ameliorating the persistent attacks on our people by the herders.

He stressed, “We are peace-loving people. We cannot afford to be seeing our loved ones killed for doing no wrong. The government of Nasarawa State should urgently tackle the issue in our community for the interest of peace and unity.

Police

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa State Police Command, SP Ramhan Nansel, promise to get back to our reporter, but didn’t as at the time of filling this report.

