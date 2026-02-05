How Bandits Invade Kwara Communities – Victim’s Family

Details have emerged on the Tuesday night attack on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State by suspected bandits.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that no fewer than 170 people were killed and houses were razed during the deadly attack.

Speaking on the incident on Wednesday, a younger brother of the traditional ruler of Woro, Mr Ali Umar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the attackers invaded the community shortly after 5 pm.

According to him, the attackers arrived on motorcycles and surrounded the community before opening fire from different directions.

“They came around 5 pm and completely surrounded the community. They started shooting sporadically from all angles so nobody could escape,” he said.

Umar explained that residents who attempted to flee were shot, while those who surrendered were gathered at the palace of the village head, where they were tied up and shot.

He further revealed that the wife of the traditional ruler of the community, Hauwa Umar, his mother, and three of his children were among those abducted during the attack.

“The chief’s wife, his mother and three of his children are missing. That makes five people from his household unaccounted for,” he added.

Umar said the community was thrown into panic, with many residents fleeing their homes and leaving the town almost deserted.

“The people were scared, and the community is now nearly empty. What we need now is increased security presence to restore confidence and allow people to return,” he added.

He noted that there had been prior intelligence reports of a possible attack, which were reportedly communicated to the local government authorities and shared with higher levels of government.

Umar added that some soldiers had earlier patrolled the area on the day of the attack, saying this had initially deterred the terrorists.

NAN also reports that there were killings in the Nuku community in the local government area.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who arrived in Kaiama on Wednesday night in the company of service chiefs and cabinet members, confirmed that 75 local Muslims were massacred for refusing to surrender to extremists preaching a strange doctrine.

The governor, who commiserated with the communities, announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved the immediate deployment of an army battalion to carry out counter-offensives in the area.

He said the security initiative was codenamed Operation Savannah Shield.

“The injured were later taken to the General Hospital, but some were referred to the Teaching Hospital,” he added.

AbdulRazaq condemned the attack, describing it as a cowardly expression of frustration by terrorist cells following ongoing counterterrorism campaigns and the successes recorded so far in parts of the state.

He expressed condolences to the Woro and Nuku communities, particularly the families affected by Tuesday’s attack.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, also condemned the killings in Woro and Nuku communities.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdukadir Shehu, on Wednesday, the speaker called for an immediate escalation of military operations in the axis bordering Niger to flush out criminal elements.

Danladi-Salihu condemned the violence and expressed condolences to the Emir of Kaiama, Dr. Muazu Omar, and the families of those affected.

“I commiserate with the Emir of Kaiama and the families of the victims of this horrific attack.

“I am calling for intensified military action against the perpetrators, and I urge our communities to cooperate fully with security agencies to bring an end to these killings once and for all,” he said.

The speaker further cautioned residents to remain vigilant and alert.

He noted that as military pressure increases across various parts of the state, “elements of destabilisation” may attempt to divert attention or seek refuge in new areas.

He reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to supporting all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of lives and property in Kwara.