How Badagry celebrated Sanwo-Olu’s achievements in Lagos

The people of Badagry Local Government celebrated the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat with a youth carnival amidst accolades for his for his numerous achievements in the state.

The event, which was held at the open field of Badagry Grammar School as part of an 11-day inuaguration activities in five locations of the state, attracted various cultural groups and youths in the local government.

Dr. Babatunde Mesewako, a retired Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in an interview with programme at the event, said, the program was well thought out.

“It is a way of telling the youths that the governor appreciates them and that he has them in mind. It is also a way of celebrating Sanwo-Olu’s achievements in the last four years. There are many projects going on in Badagry that will change the face of Badagry in a positive way. One is the Lagos Badagry express way which stretches from Iyana Oba as to this place. Badagry is a tourist destination and it deserves all the government is doing and more to make it a tourist haven in Lagos State.”

Dr Olanimoye Adeyinka, a member of the inuaguration committee, representing the chairman speaking said the purpose of the youth carnival was to show appreciation to the people of Badagry who has graciously given Governor Sanwo-Olu the opportunity to serve the state for a second term.

“This youth carnival is also a testimony to the special place Governor Sanwo-Olu placed the youths of Lagos State as a whole and the people of Badagry in particular, which is why the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy Obafemi Hamzat have approved this event as part of activities marking their 2nd term inuaguration.”

“We are doing this in five different locations of the state, with different activities to celebrate with the people of Lagos State and to express the governor’s gratitude to them.”

In another interview with Bustling Lagos, the Chairman of Badagry West Local Government, Mr. Gbenu H. Joseph, said: “The event was important because his people need such an avenue to appreciate Governor Sanwo-Olu for his wonderful performance in his first term. It was his notable performance that gave him the 2nd term that we are all happy with him.”

Gbenu said, Governor Sanwo-Olu is a man of vision. “I believe that Lagos State deserves such a man to be at the helms of affairs for another term. He has touched every local government in the state, even those who are not thinking of infrastructural renewal, he has reached them. I pray that God almighty will strengthen him and give him the strength and wisdom to do more in his second term.

“I appreciate him for the fact that he does not abandon projects that were initiated by his predecessors, unlike some other governors. He strives to complete all the projects he met on ground, which is why there are many projects going on in the state at the same time, even as we speak. This is because Governor Sanwo-Olu believes in continuity and he is a team player.

“He has constructed many roads, hospitals, schools, built metro lines, initiated airports among many other projects which Lagos has never seen before now. We believe in him, which is why we are all here to celebrate his inuaguration. He has great plans for the people of Lagos State and I want to emphasise that, Lagos has not seen anything yet. There is more to come. The greater Lagos is rising” he said.