How Bad Have Amorim’s United Been in the League?

Man Utd have dropped from 14th to 16th since Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November 2024 That was the word used by Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim to describe how he feels about his side’s current position in the Premier League.

Languishing in 16th and on their joint-worst winless run of seven games following a 2-0 home defeat by West Ham, it begs the question just how much worse can things get for United? Under the Portuguese, it has been a league season to forget.

After being appointed in November following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, Amorim’s United will go into the history books for all the wrong sort of records.

BBC Sport takes a look at the stats behind Amorim’s tenure. Manchester United were already on a downward trajectory when Amorim took over from Ten Hag last year. The Red Devils sat 14th in the Premier League with three wins from their opening nine matches.

Things were bad, but they got worse. While a new manager can often bring struggling teams a turn in fortunes or a so-called ‘new manager bounce’, no such thing has happened at United and instead their dour form has intensified under Amorim. They have accrued 24 points from 25 league games, dropped to 16th and their win record sits at an uncomfortably low 24%.

Against the 16 non-relegated teams this season they have picked up just 23 points from a possible 87. If results against the three relegated teams were removed from the Premier League, United would sit rock bottom. Since 26 January, Amorim’s side have only beaten relegated duo Ipswich and Leicester in the league.

On the basis of three points for a win, they are heading for their worst tally since their 1930-31 relegation campaign, when they would have collected 29 points in a 42-game campaign.

At home their record has been particularly damaging. With nine home Premier League defeats they have suffered their joint-most losses in a single league campaign at Old Trafford, along with 1930-31, 1933-34 and 1962-63.

Their 17 league defeats overall are their most in a league campaign since 1973-74 (20), when they were relegated to the second tier.

They have fallen behind in 19 out of their 25 league games (W3 D3 L13) – only Southampton (21) and Leicester (23) have trailed in more matches – with United going 1-0 down 12 times at Old Trafford. Only Leicester have done so more (15).

Lowest win record & can’t find the net Amorim’s first match in charge came on 23 November 2024 and since then their record has continued to disappoint: A m o r i m ‘ s win record of 24% is worse than any United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign, with David Moyes’ 50% the second

