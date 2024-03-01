How Australian Ex-MP Became Foreign Agent –Spy Boss

A former Australian politician “sold out” the country to a foreign spy network, the nation’s intelligence chief has alleged in a speech. Outlining the activities of the group dubbed the “A-Team”, Mike Burgess claimed the MP had offered it access to the then- prime minister’s family.

He did not name the person or the country they worked with but said the plot had un- folded “several years ago”. The claim has rocked Canberra, with some calling for the MP to be unmasked, reports the BBC.

While delivering his annual threat assessment in the capital on Wednesday, the Australian Security and Intelligence Organisation (Asio) chief said the now disbanded A-Team was an “aggressive and experienced” foreign intelligence network which had identified Australia as a “priority target”.