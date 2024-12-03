How Atiku Repositioned The North – Bugaji

Share

Political activist Usman Bugaji has created the stabilisation of the Northern region on former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Bugaji who was special adviser to Atiku on political affairs, at the 2024 Atiku’s Week of Service in commemoration of the former vice president’s birthday in Jada, Adamawa State on Tuesday, stated as the highest political office holder in the North in 1999, Atiku engaged political and traditional leaders in the region for the revival of its industries and the creation of jobs.

“This was the beginning series of programmes to re-position the North,” he noted.

Bugaji also credited the the formation of Northern Consultative Forum (NCF) on Atiku, recalling that he took stock of the state of Northern leadership and noted that there was division and fractionalization.

“He set up a committee under the leadership of the late Maitama Sule to go round and reconcile and unite the North.

“That was what led to the creation of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) into which all groups melted into one body.

“Not many today know that ACF was the vision and creation of Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

Bugaji commended Atiku for his interest in education, recalling that in 1999, “figures of qualified northerners in civil service were very low, transitions very poor, the quality of products shabby.

“There were no manuals for the inspectorate divisions of many state ministries of education.”

According to him, Atiku financed a series of programmes and activities under the Northern Education Programme at Arewa House, where an annual education summit was held to put states on their toes to meet set targets.

“The data available showed a doubling of enrollment in many states and the rise in the quality of teachers and their products,” he said.

As the Chairman of the Nigeria Boundary Commission (NBC), Bugaji noted that the former vice president re-jigged the commission, changed the direction and within about two years, resolved the boundary litigations between Nigeria and other countries in favour of Nigeria.

He stated Atiku built alliances and bridges across the country, adding that that was why Atiku was often called the busiest vice president of Nigeria.

“He crisscrossed this country making alliances and building bridges. He appointed two special assistants (political) working under my supervision to follow up on the several meetings he was having nearly every week of the year. It paid off in many ways,” he added.

