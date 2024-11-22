How Atiku, Ayu Made Tinubu President In 2023 –Bode George

Share

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, yesterday said the political ambition of a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and former National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, made Bola Tinubu President in 2023.

Speaking at his 79th birthday celebration in Lagos, he advised Atiku to drop his 2027 presidential ambition and support a younger candidate from southern Nigeria.

George said: “In the buildup to the 2023 presidential election, I shouted myself hoarse about the crisis which was started by the ambition of Atiku Abubakar, Iyorchia Ayu, David Mark and others. “Pitiably, nobody listened. Where is Iyorchia Ayu today?

He has simply disappeared. I can boldly say that Atiku, Ayu and others gave the opportunity for Bola Tinubu to become the president today. “If I may ask again: Why is Atiku so desperate? Some of us won’t allow your desperation to destroy this party.

You can even leave PDP and go to your business partner in the All Progressives Congress (APC). At least, you did it before. “I am bold to say that PDP is not the private enterprise of any individual.

I sat with him for hours before the 2023 elections that the right thing should be done. He refused. “Some of our members are already working for him because of 2027.

Is he the only one in PDP? Why are we not looking in the direction of the southern part of the country for a younger candidate?

“To Atiku, my advice is this: He will be 81 in 2027 and he has been contesting for the presidency since 1993. “This is the time for you to calm down and act like an elder.

I appeal to you in the name of the Almighty Allah that you serve, to take it easy and leave everything for posterity.” George raised the alarm that the party is at the precipice of a dangerous looming crisis, if pending critical party issues are not urgently addressed.

He expressed concern that some members, who are pretentious, are already working for the APC in the build-up to the 2027 elections.

The former military governor said they have one leg in PDP and another leg in APC, and that such chameleonic characters are the ones trying to dictate the direction of the party.

Ahead of the November 28 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, George called on elders of PDP to chart the way forward for the party.

His words: “I am appealing to our party elders such as Pa Bamanga Tukur, Pa Jim Nwobodo, Pa Ahmadu Ali, Prof Jerry Gana, HE Jonah Jang, HE Peter Odili, HE James Ibori, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Vice President Namadi Sambo, HE Victor Attah, HE Donald Duke, HE Okwesilieze Nwodo, HE Ibrahim Shema, HE Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Pa Saka Balogun, Pa Ebenezer Babatope, Pa Soboyede, Dr Bello Haliru, Sen Adolphus Wabara, HE Ahmed Makarfi, and others, not to keep quiet at this critical period.

“I call on the chairman of the BoT to invite all the aforementioned elders for a meeting on the way forward before the National Executive Committee meeting of the 28 November, 2024. “We should all sit and talk to ourselves. We cannot afford to fail and disappoint our founding fathers.”

