How Athletes, Officials, and Journalists manage during Ramadan

The 13th edition of the African Games in Ghana which started officially on March 13 coincided with the yearly Muslim fasting, the Ramadan, with athletes, officials and journalists having to manage fasting with the competition.

Apart from the rigour of the competition, the athletes had to cope with the hot weather in Ghana forcing them to experience dehydration.

During the Games in Accra, a Libyan weightlifter, Ahmed Abuzariba, who was competing in the men’s 102kg collapsed on stage after lifting a weight of 190kg in the contest.

Abuzariba lifted the weight successfully and placed it on the ground and as he turned to go, he collapsed on the floor causing officials and others to rush to rescue him.

It was later revealed that he was observing the fasting which affected him.

Despite the situation, he went home with the silver medal in total as he already lifted 342kg.

The near-death situation brings to the fore the sense of observing the fasting during such competition.

Getting into the Games Village, New Telegraph interviewed some of the athletes who said they had to stop fasting to be fully fit for their events while some said they decided to intermittently observe the fasting while missing some days.

However, some said they can’t for anything stop their fasting and continue to compete at the same time daily.

Speaking with a journalist, Phatil Ohiosumuan, on the implication of missing the fasting and the importance of the exercise for a devout Muslim, she said there are some other options if you cannot observe Ramadan fasting due to one reason or another.

“There are some situations whereby it will be difficult for you to be part of the Ramadan,” she said.

“Some of the reasons given in the Quran are if you are pregnant, a traveller if you are sick or undergoing a rigorous activity such as sports, then you can do without fasting.

“One of the options given is for you as an individual to look for someone you will be feeding daily.

“Personally when I am not fasting, all I do is cook for multiple people like three or four times and that covers for the ones I missed.

“Also, you can return later to observe the fasting maybe after the whole process and it is also acceptable. “I will even advise those participating in sports to stay away from fasting and either pay back later or find someone to feed.” Speaking further, Ohiosumuan said she has been observing the Ramadan fasting in Accra but it has not been easy for her because of the weather.

She added: “Due to the stress of work here in Accra as a journalist, I return home sometimes as late as midnight and it is always difficult to wake up for the Sahur, but even at that I try my best to observe the fasting.

“I heard there is a place where the athletes and officials go in the morning for Sahur and also later in the evening for Iftar, so I will say the organisers have tried in that aspect.” Some of the athletes who missed the fasting and spoke with our correspondent gave reasons for missing some days.

Eya Iben Zina, a Tunisian boxer, said most of them are not fasting at the moment apart from their coaches who are not competing. “Yes, I am not fasting. The sun here is too much and we just have to face the competition at the moment,” she said.

“The most important thing is your mind during the Ramadan period. I started Ramadan but I had to stop because of the African Games and I will also continue immediately after I finish with my event.”

Speaking in the same vein, two other boxers, also from Tunisia, Wafa Hafsi and Izza Nahdi said there is a need for them to take water so as not to pass out during their event.

According to the duo, they will likely repeat all the days they missed after Ramadan to complete the number of days expected of them. For Nigeria long-distance runner, Adamu Mu’azu, who will be taking part in the half marathon event, can’t stop fasting because of his event as he is already used to running during fasting.

However, Sikiru Adeyemi, a quarter-miler said for him to perform well, he has decided to stop fasting days before his race because he must be at his best.

It was a different reason given by one of the two Kenyans our correspondent spoke with in Accra Abdul Bagha, who specialises in triathlon, said his parents forbid him from fasting during the competition.

The 17-year-old said: “My parents forbid me from fasting because my event is too hard. I will have to run, cycle and swim, so they stopped me from taking part in Ramadan.” One of his teammates, Aisha Nasser, reiterated Bagha’s position that as an athlete it will be difficult to take part in the fasting.

“The sun here is too hot and you get dehydrated easily. If you are fasting, you might pass out and that won’t be good for the competition,” he said.