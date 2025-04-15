How ASUU-LASU Strike Ushered In My Administration, By Marwa

Share

…Okebukola lauds NDLEA boss’ contributions to varsity, state’s development

Almost 30 years after, the Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) last week returned to Lagos State University (LASU) where he reminisced about how as Lagos State Military Administrator, his new administration was confronted by LASU-Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike that ushered in the new regime in 1996.

The strike, he recalled, was declared by the teaching staff union to protest against the state government’s poor allocation of monthly subvention to the state university.

Reflecting on his time as the state’s Military Governor and the Visitor to the university, Marwa recalled how he was able to address the industrial disharmony and restore normalcy to the institution.

He said: “When I assumed duty as the Military Administrator the first problem my new administration was confronted with was the strike by ASUU. I have to immediately summon the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof Peter Okebukola, to my office.

“I asked him why my new administration has to be greeted or ushered in by a strike by the university union, and what should be done to address the problem.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor, a very forthright man, said to me that there is no problem without a solution. “And, then I had to double the state government’s allocations to the university which resolved the issue and restored normalcy to the institution. There were many things that I doubled for the university.”

The NDLEA boss spoke at the 28th convocation of the university, where he was conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa), Doctor of Humane Letters in Infrastructure, Security and National Development of the university.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said the honour was bestowed on the former Visitor to the University for his innovative and impactful programmes such as “Operation 250 Roads” and “Operation Sweep,” which greatly improved the state’s infrastructure and security.

Meanwhile, Emeritus Professor Peter Okebukola, in his goodwill message to General Marwa, tagged: “Toast to General Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd),” lauded the sterling achievements of the retired General as Visitor to LASU and the transformation witnessed by the institution under his administration.

He said: “As Visitor to Lagos State University and when I was Acting Vice-Chancellor between 1996 and 1997, you doubled government subvention to LASU a few days after you assumed office as Military Administrator of Lagos State.

You established the LASU College of Medicine, commissioned the Epe Campus and initiated several physical development projects that have been contributing to the delivery of quality education in the university.

“Your Excellency sir, we celebrate you today – an extraordinary individual whose contributions have left an indelible mark on Lagos State University, Lagos State, and our beloved nation, Nigeria.”

Okebukola described the NDLEA chief as a “phenomenon,” who as Military Administrator of Lagos State no sector was spared the Marwa touch of excellence, especially in his various initiatives in education, infrastructure, and social welfare which have left a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

“Your Operation Sweep was a model for the nation and for Africa in flushing out bad elements in the society. You conjured bitumen from the blues to ensure that Lagos roads were asphalted, wellpaved and drained.

“As a highly decorated Armoured Corps Officer, you pierced the armour of development in Lagos State, inspiring me and other scholars to document your achievements in a book with that title.”

Okebukola, the former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), added: “Now, as Chairman of NDLEA, you are conducting another brand of Operation Sweep of the drug pushers, drug users and drug barons in our society.

“I am in the business of ranking universities globally since I serve on the board of the major ranking agencies. Were there to be an agency that ranks CEOs of drug bursting agencies in the world, you will be an unbeatable No.1. God has endowed you sir, with a touch of perfection in all that you do.”

“Congratulations on your award of the honorary Doctorate of LASU, the LASU that you served dutifully as Visitor. “Cheers to a true patriot, a visionary leader, and a source of inspiration to us all.

You stand as a beacon of excellence and service. May your legacy continue to shine brightly, guiding us towards a future of hope, progress and unity.”

