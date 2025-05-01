How Arsenal Can Beat PSG In Second Leg – Rooney

Share

M a n c h e s t e r United legend, Wayne Rooney has advised Arsenal on how they can beat Paris Saint-Germain when both teams clash in the Champions League semifinal second leg tie in Paris.

Arsenal lost 1-0 against PSG in the semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night. Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the encounter to give Luis Enrique’s side a first leg advantage. Both teams will clash in the second leg next Wednesday in Paris.

However, Rooney wants Arsenal to approach the return leg against PSG with belief. The Englishman advised Mikel Arteta’s side to be patient, slow the game down and be clinical against the French Ligue 1 champions when both sides meet next week.

“I hope Arsenal go on and win the competition, but they have to go in to the second leg with belief,” Rooney told Amazon Prime Video Sport.

“They have to be patient, slow the game down, take the ball at the right times and be clinical.” Arsenal will now shift their attention to the Premier League this weekend, where they will host Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium.

They currently sit in second place on the Premier League table behind leaders and champions Liverpool.

