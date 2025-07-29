How Army, DSS-Backed Hybrid Forces Killed 45 Bandits In Niger –Sources

No fewer than 45 bandits were killed over the weekend by troops of the Nigerian Army and hybrid forces, backed by intelligence support from the Department of State Services (DSS), in IBuru village, Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

Security sources, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, informed that the DSS, on intercepting intelligence that the terrorists riding several motorcycles were advancing to attack Iburu and neighbouring villages, quickly alerted soldiers on standby.

According to the sources: “A gunfight ensued with the troops killing at least 45 terrorists.” The sources quoted the villagers as saying they counted at least 40 dead bodies believed to be those of the bandits. They also counted dozens of the bandits’ motorcycles destroyed during the gunfight.

“Two members of the hybrid forces fighting alongside soldiers lost their lives, while four others were said to be receiving treatment for serious gunshot injuries at a public hospital in the state capital”, another source stated.

Recall that In April, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, raised the alarm over terrorist activities around the Babanna border in Niger State.

The Customs boss said his men were lucky to have survived an ambush by the terrorists who were angered by the seizure by the Customs officers, of 500 jerry cans of petrol smugglers were delivering to them.