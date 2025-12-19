How Armed Hoodlums Attacked Lagos Community To Take Over Town

…with several residents injured

Residents of Ajebo Village, near Agbowa, are living in fear as armed hoodlums continue terrorising them with plans of allegedly merging Ajebo Village with Orugbo and this has escalated into a crisis.

The armed hoodlums it was learnt were allegedly sent from the neighbouring village of Orugbo, which claim that Ajebo is part of them, but Ajebo indigenes have debunked that, insisting that they are an independent and gazetted town.

Our correspondent also learnt that the attack and invasion of Ajebo Town started on Monday, December 8, before the intervention of Police from the Area Command and Agbowa Divisional Police Station who came to quell the crisis.

During the invasion of the community by the armed hoodlums, scores of residents ran as their houses were damaged and some set ablaze. The crisis forced many residents to abandon their damaged homes for fear of being killed by the hoodlums, who have reportedly taken over the town in their numbers.

Genesis

The distraught Baale- elect of the community, Chief Jamiu Ogunlaru, who spoke with our correspondent on the incident, described it as the greatest horror that he has ever witnessed in life.

He said Ajebo Village and Orugbo Town has boundary and it was adjusted when Ikosi Ejirin Local Council Development Area was created then and the villages including Ajebo and Orugbo that made up the area council are 36.

He noted that Orugbo people didn’t have issues with Iganke Village that is closer to them, “why Ajebo Village? We have not witness such issues like this before now, I don’t understand why someone would want to merge our village with their own, we are different.”

The Baale of the community stated that the armed hoodlums defied the presence of policemen from Agbowa, who were mobilised to the town to prevent the crisis from escalating and attempted to attack the police operatives, who were on a rescue mission to the community.

He said: “The crisis started on Monday, December 8. I was at work, when some residents called to inform me that some armed hoodlums have invaded our community and I was told they were shooting indiscriminately into the town.

“The armed hoodlums took over the town and started invading homes of residents, molesting and harassing them with cutlasses, axes and guns without fear. “My wife also called me that they had attacked my house and they looted almost everything in my house.

My electronics, electrical appliances and even building materials that were kept by a woman lawyer in my house, who is erecting a building near us, they were carted away.

“I am appealing to the Lagos State government and the Commissioner of police to come to our rescue and help me out, the armed hoodlums are still in our community moving around without being challenged.

During the fracas, several residents were injured, even some were rush to the general hospital with police report. It is not possible for a village to tell another to leave.

“How possible is it for Orugbo town to tell us that Ajebo Village is a market, fortunately, we have our primary and Secondary Schools in Ajebo since 1942, Orugbo then didn’t have such and they are claiming ownership of Ajebo Village.”

Baale’s elder brother

An elder brother of the Village head, Mr Ayodele Momodu, said he was unlucky to have been caught in the midst of the armed hoodlums and was seriously injured ,before he was rescued by police from Agbowa Divisional Police Station.

“I was yet to recover from the attack, when they came again on Tuesday with more men and arms patrolling our community. They came in multiple in commercial motorcycles and vehicles displaying arms, ammunition and threatening to kill anybody who dare them.

“I was on my way to work on Monday, December 8, when the armed hoodlums attacked me and said my brothers and I should leave the community if we didn’t want to cooperate with them. They tore my clothes, after beating me blue black, they took me home and destroyed my electronics and electrical appliances.

“After the armed hoodlums beat me, I went to the Agbowa Divisional Police Station to report the matter, I was given a medical report to go to the general hospital at Agbowa, unfortunately they were on strike. It’s not possible for another town to force us to be part of them.

“The armed hoodlums kept threatening us that we should not return or else we are going to be killed. Our community has been isolated now as a result of fear of being killed, some residents were hit by stray bullets from the hoodlums who were armed.”

Police protection

Momodu said when the crisis was tense the Baale had to call the police from Agbowa Division “to urgently go and rescue my family members and other people in the village, yet a lot of residents sustained varying degrees of injuries before the arrival of the Police.”

He said: “When the police got to Ajebo Town, the hoodlums prevented them from taking the rescued people to Agbowa .They blocked the road and threatened to attack the policemen.” According to Momodu, “The police had to make a detour and go to Ketu Police Station near Itokin to drop the rescued family members.

“How can police say people were not shot, it is a lie from the pit of hell. Some residents were shot and they were seriously injured, this is aside from the Zone 2 Command policemen who were attacked last year. It is God that saved me, I would have been dead by now, because they were shooting recklessly into the town.”

Alatada

The Baale however said the armed hoodlums were allegedly brought by one Alatada, who had ignored the invitation of the Area Commander for investigation. A police source at Area N Command, Ijede in Ikorodu confirmed the attack on the community.

The police source, who pleaded anonymity, stated that it was the intervention of the Area Commander that resulted in the safe evacuation of the rescued residents from Ketu to Agbowa, “if not our quick intervention alot of residents would be dead.”

Policemen attacked

Another resident, Musa Shonubi, described the attack by the armed hoodlums as an unfortunate incident in Ajebo, claiming they are brothers, but someone just came and said their community should be merged with their own. Shonubi who is a carpenter said he was in his workshop on Monday, when the armed hoodlums stormed the community and they started shooting.

“In the process, the armed hoodlums came to my workshop, destroyed my working tools claiming they were sent by higher authority from Orugbo Town. “I have been in the village for 15 years and I have not witnessed such incident before now.

I was surprised when I heard that Ajebo Village should merge with Orugbo, they are two different villages and it’s not possible, Orugbo has a monarch and Ajebo just had their own Baaleelect. Several properties have been damaged. “Several residents sustained serious degrees of injuries in the attack, it was a terrible incident.

There was a time when policemen from Zone 2 Command were invited into the town, the same armed hoodlums attacked the policemen seriously. “The wife of one of the policemen from Zone 2, who was pregnant then, immediately she saw the extent her husband was attacked lost her pregnancy and died.

This is to tell you what we have endured for the past 15 years in our community. We were even thanking God after the incident that peace is gradually returning when the Monday incident happened again. “The Tuesday invasion was the worst attack, they ransacked every home in the community and stole what their hands could touch.

One of the hoodlums said because we, the residents refused to vacate the town that was why they came back on Tuesday to teach us a lesson we will never forget. It was a terrible experience, as they were shooting indiscriminately. Everything in my room was taken away.”

Shonubi added that, Ajebo Village is now a ghost of its old self, as most residents and indigenes of the village have left in multiples because of fear of being killed. “Some of us who didn’t have where to go were sleeping in the farm, because the armed hoodlums are dangerous and mean.

Since the incident broke out, I have just only one shirt on me since and even to eat is difficult, I am appealing to the state government to help us restore peace back to our village, because we want peace.”

Food vendor

An elderly woman who gave her name as Oriyomi, said she was preparing to go out to hawk the food she was selling when the armed hoodlums invaded her house and took everything from her and beat her up.

Oriyomi said the armed hoodlums came on four bikes and ordered her and some of her sales girls to take the cooked rice, stew and paper soup with them, that was on Monday, when they storm3ed Ajebo.

“It was like war when they invaded my house, they were shooting indiscriminately before taking my cooked rice and stew from me forcibly. I persuaded them that my customers were waiting for it at a construction site in the town, the hoodlums threatened to kill my sale girls and 1.

“I don’t want to lose my girls and I, that was why I allowed them to go with it. The armed hoodlums threatened to kill me and my sales girls if we stay back in Ajebo, saying we have been ordered to leave the town. When two of the hoodlums tried to take my phone and money, I tried to stop them, but I was beated by the hoodlums for stopping them.”

Police

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Adebisi, said police prevented the attack on the community. She said the Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, directed a prompt intervention and investigation into the incident.

“During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the disturbance and clashes within the village stemmed from a land dispute between two contending families, and not an attack by gunmen against the community.

“No life was lost and no injuries were inflicted on anyone or the people of the village before and during the clashes before normalcy was restored and is currently being sustained. The Command wishes to reaffirm that there was no firing of any firearm or guns during the incident.

“Detachments of Police Officers and other tactical squads intervened and acted swiftly and acted professionally, and immediately restored peace and tranquility throughout the community. Peace had since returned to the area.”