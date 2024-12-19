How APGA Outlived Its Usefulness – Chukwuma

Share

On Thursday, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, Paul Chukwuma knocked to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), saying the party has outlived its usefulness.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos State, Chukwuma said APGA has a selfish structure designed to benefit only the cabal running the party in the state.

While speaking about the political structure of the State, the APC aspirant said major officials of the party are from Anambra State, including the leader of the party, who is the governor of Anambra State. He said beyond the governorship position, APGA could not achieve any other thing for the people.

The APC governorship aspirant said Anambra has failed and needs not just an intellectual, but somebody who has human sympathy and political will to work for the people.

He listed his agenda to include human capital development, infrastructure development and security. He debunked the zoning formula in Anambra, saying there was nothing like that in the state.

Sir Chukwuma, who is a First-Class graduate of Philosophy and Law, said Anambra people are in trouble currently as people are being kidnapped and killed every day and schools shut down on Mondays.

“Criminals have taken over the entire ecosystem,” he lamented, noting that the Taiwan, Dubai the current governor promised wasn’t possible.

Speaking on the perceived unpopularity of the APC in Anambra, Chukwuma said the Southeast people always carry their eggs in one basket and that the people cannot run a solo racket in a federation.

He said he would be in support of everything that could be done to have Nnamdi Kanu released.