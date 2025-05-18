How APC Ward Chairman Died In Kidnappers’ Custody – Victims

Share

The Ward 5 Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr. Nelson Adepoyigi, who was abducted from his residence in Ifon a few days ago, has been reportedly killed by his kidnappers.

According to community sources, Adepoyigi’s abductors released two individuals who had taken a ransom of ₦5 million and food items to them in hopes of securing his freedom.

The kidnappers had initially demanded ₦100 million but later reduced the demand to ₦5 million with food supplies.

However, after receiving the items, they made a fresh demand of ₦30 million to release all three captives — Adepoyigi and the two ransom bearers.

Upon their release and return home, the freed individuals reportedly disclosed that the kidnappers claimed to have shot dead the APC chairman.

A community leader said the victim’s body was yet to be located in the forest, while the two freed men have since reunited with their families.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of Ose Local Government, Clement Kolapo Ojo, expressed deep sorrow over Adepoyigi’s death.

“While we are grateful that the two volunteers have regained their freedom, it is deeply saddening and utterly painful that the life of Mr. Nelson Adepoyigi was brutally cut short by his captors,” Ojo stated.

“The entire leadership and people of Ose Local Government mourn this tragic loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and political associates of the deceased. His dedication to the progress of our party and the grassroots community will be forever remembered and honored.”

Highlighting growing insecurity in the region, Ojo recounted how another resident recently escaped a kidnapping attempt while parking his motorcycle.

“This pattern of brazen abductions, even at the gates of people’s homes, confirms that insecurity has taken a dangerous and intolerable dimension,” he said.

The council chairman called for urgent intervention by security agencies, stressing the need for increased deployment of personnel and infrastructure to vulnerable communities.

He advocated improved surveillance, intelligence response, and cooperation between federal, state, and local authorities to strengthen security architecture.

“The safety and well-being of our constituents are non-negotiable,” he said. “We must not fold our arms while law-abiding citizens continue to live in fear and fall prey to kidnappers. Every life lost is a blow to the peace, growth, and stability of our communities.”

He pledged the local government’s commitment to work with security stakeholders to ensure justice is served and such heinous acts do not recur.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olutokunbo Afolabi, said the police had not confirmed Adepoyigi’s death.

He noted that special officers had been deployed to Ifon to investigate the circulating reports on social media regarding the killing.

