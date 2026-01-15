How APC Rides The Tiger Into Ant-Infested Rivers

“Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside”

—John F. Kennedy

Any astute observer within the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) should take heed of the lessons offered by a pair of evocative proverbs — one from the Igbo culture and another from ancient China. These sayings serve as a sharp commentary on the turbulent situation within the APC in Rivers State.

The Igbo proverb, immortalized by the late Prof. Chinua Achebe in his seminal works, ‘Things Fall Apart’ and ‘Arrow of God’, asserts: “He who brings ant-infested firewood home should not complain when lizards visit him.” This wisdom speaks volumes about the repercussions of internal strife, whether it occurs within a family, an organization, or a community.

The Chinese proverb, “He who rides a tiger is afraid to dismount,” provides another layer of insight. It warns of the dangerous path of pursuing power through unmanageable forces. Initially, the rider may feel invincible, reveling in a false sense of accomplishment. However, this advantage is fundamentally deceptive.

The reality quickly sets in: one cannot continue riding a tiger indefinitely, nor can one jump off without dire consequences. These two adages encapsulate the notion of cause and effect, underscoring personal responsibility. We must confront the real- ity that our actions have consequences.

If you create a problem (such as inviting in ant-infested wood), you cannot act surprised when complications arise (the arrival of lizards). In the political landscape, these metaphors have been employed to highlight the perils of tyranny and the risks associated with forming alliances.

Winston Churchill elaborated on this when he stated, “Dictators ride to and fro upon tigers from which they dare not dismount. And the tigers are getting hungry.”

He emphasized that tyrants must maintain their aggression; any sign of weakness will invite destruction by the very forces that brought them to power. It’s imperative to recognize that certain behaviors and associations inherently at- tract trouble.

Leaders who engage in corrupt practices cannot be shocked when their subordinates mirror such dishonesty. If one acknowledges the risks of their actions, they must bear the consequences and accept them without complaint. Considering the ongoing conflict within the APC and the troubling alliance with Minister Nyesom Wike, it’s clear: they have ventured into the political jungle and brought back “ant-infested firewood.”

They have leveraged Wike’s formidable strength to destroy opponents, only to find themselves stuck in a perilous relationship. If APC or President Tinubu expects Wike to back off, they are sorely mistaken. Dispensing with a volatile figure like Wike after using him will undoubtedly lead to severe repercussions that the APC must face.

While public opinion may initially tilt favorably towards the APC on this issue due to Wike’s controversial reputation, the public remains fully aware of the dubious motives behind his recruitment. The collateral damage from this reckless alliance will not go unnoticed and there will be tears from the public.

In the high-stakes theater of Rivers State politics, the APC is caught in a precarious double bind. By hastily absorbing Governor Siminalayi Fubara after his dramatic split from the PDP and dubiously accommodating Wike’s disruptive influence, the APC has inadvertently welcomed “ant-infested firewood” into its midst.

What they thought would be a strategic maneuver to harness power has instead resulted in a factionalized structure rife with conflict. As of January 2026, the APC in Rivers state finds itself facing an existential threat, with the State House of Assembly, led by Martin Amaewhule, issuing fresh impeachment notices.

The party at the national level is now confronting the grim reality of riding the tiger. In their reckless pursuit of stability and power within the “Treasure Base of the Nation,” they have summoned a beast they are incapable of controlling. The time for complacency has long passed — action and accountability are urgently needed.

The party leadership is now confronting the stark reality of riding a tiger while trying to exploit the financial and electoral wealth of Rivers state. They now have a factionalized structure where loyalty is divided between the Governor’s executive mandate and the enduring influence of the FCT Minister.

The ruling party is even deliberating on relieving Wike of his position, but such a move would unleash consequences, particularly given Wike’s infamous loose tongue. He has already hinted at his role in undermining the PDP’s state government in Osun to benefit the APC.

Should Wike be compelled to reveal the full extent of his actions against the PDP and Labour Party for the APC, it could make President Nixon’s Watergate scandal look like child’s play. For those unfamiliar, President Nixon was forced to resign in 1974 to avoid impeachment for covering up the Watergate burglary—a scandal that revealed deep abuses of power.

How it all started, on the night of June 17, 1972, five burglars broke into the offices of the then-opposition Democratic National Committee at their Watergate office complex in Washington DC. The investigation opened a trail of abuses that eventually implicated President Nixon.

The release of the smoking gun tape revealed Nixon’s conversation using the CIA to block the FBI investigation which the Congress termed abuse of power and obstruction of justice. In Nigeria, the President had publicly expressed excitement at the turmoil in the opposition parties.

In Nigeria, the main opposition, the PDP, has seen its headquarters in Wuse Zone 5 and the Legacy House Campaign office in Maitama, Abuja, all barricaded by barbed wire on Wike’s orders, with clear support from President Tinubu.

What these two are orchestrating to undermine the main opposition parties is far more damaging to democracy than the Watergate scandal that brought Nixon down. Wike holds the keys to Tinubu’s ques- tionable political dealings, and the APC cannot afford to alienate him after leveraging his influence.

The implications of doing so could be dire. Trying to support Fubara while shielding him from Wike’s political maneuvers is akin to risking a vicious bite from an unyielding legislative “tiger” that is holding up the 2026 budget. Conversely, abandoning Fubara might lead to political obliteration in the 2027 elections.

The reality is clear: in Rivers state, the APC is caught between a rock and a hard place—grasping a bone lodged in their throat, unable to expel it or swallow it.

As the party searches for a “political solution” amid the turmoil in Paris,(President Tinubu’s new Aso Rock) they must face a hard truth: by welcoming the chaos of the old order into their new environment, they can no longer complain about the predators it has attracted.

The firewood metaphor highlights how the APC’s decision to embrace Fubara’s defection has imported a “pre-packaged” war into the party, and now the impending 2026 impeachment saga is the inevitable “pest” born from unresolved crises.

The APC faces the grim reality that it cannot extricate itself from the FubaraWike conflict without losing control of the state entirely. Not even the rush of the federal government and APC ‘adjutant’ or the apparent coalescence of the political enemies of Wike can resolve this debacle easily.

Wike has become a potentially harmful informant, ready to share information that could benefit democracy but could severely damage the government. What has become very glaring is that the APC’s shady engagement with Wike in Rivers State has reached a critical juncture that demands immediate and serious attention.

The metaphor of “riding a tiger” vividly illustrates the precariousness of this alliance. While there may have been initial benefits, the evolving dynamics now present significant risks that cannot be overlooked especially to democracy.

The unpredictability of Wike’s actions necessitates that the APC approach this relationship with strategic foresight and unwavering readiness. The leadership of the APC must con- front the ongoing conflicts in Rivers State as a compelling reason to thoroughly reassess their strategies towards undermining democracy in the country because of ambition.

In modern psychology, “riding the tiger” denotes denial or addiction, where short-lived successes can quickly lead to chaos and a loss of control. This metaphor not only reflects the current situation but serves as a critical call to action.

The APC must rigorously evaluate the sustainability and ethical implications of its approach to avoid becoming ensnared in a cycle that jeopardizes its core objectives of democracy. One of the most urgent challenges affecting Rivers State’s political landscape is the unrelenting turmoil that accompanies election seasons.

This ongoing conflict de- mands decisive dialogue and comprehen- sive strategic planning aimed at fostering a more stable and constructive political environment. This should be a challenge to all Rivers politicians.

It is imperative for all parties involved to actively seek solutions that genuinely uplift the citizens of Rivers State, ensuring that political actions yield positive outcomes for the community.

Collaboration and earnest efforts toward mutual understanding are essential for creating a brighter future for the state. God help us.